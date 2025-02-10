IPIM President Vincent U Appointed as IAEE China Council Member

MACAU, February 10 - Founded in 1928, the International Association of Exhibitions and Events (IAEE) is one of the most influential organisations in the MICE industry. Recently, IAEE announced the member list for its newly established IAEE China Council, on which, Vincent U, President of the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute of the Macao Special Administrative Region, is appointed as an IAEE China Council member for 2025, also the sole representative from Hong Kong and Macao regions.

IAEE’s members are from all over the world, including MICE event organisers, exhibitors and exhibition suppliers. More than 20,000 exhibitions and buyer events are organised globally by IAEE members, involving over 12,000 MICE professionals. IAEE also provides exhibition support and professional training in over 50 countries around the world. Through the establishment of the China Council, IAEE aims to further establish working partnerships with key exhibition organisations in China, to promote best practices and provide professional training in the global exhibition industry, and ultimately nurture the industry's growth and success.

To date, IAEE’s Certified in Exhibition Management (CEM) Learning Programme in China has more than 1,600 graduates, including hundreds of graduates from Macao, who are providing important support for Macao’s construction of an MICE professional team.

Before the restructuring, IPIM joined IAEE in 2006 under the name of Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute, and received the “IAEE International Excellence Award” in Germany in May 2023.

IPIM President Vincent U is currently the Secretary-General of the Committee for the Development of Conventions and Exhibitions of the Macao SAR Government, and also serves as a UFI board member since 2022.

IAEE China Council Members 2025: