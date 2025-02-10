Submit Release
Statement of Sen. Win Gatchalian on DMW talks with other countries for job placements

February 10, 2025

Any bilateral labor agreement with foreign countries for potential job placement of Filipinos should ensure safe working conditions and guarantee the rights of our migrant workers. Protection against exploitation and dispute resolution mechanisms should be put in place to safeguard the rights of our OFWs.

The welfare, security, and wellbeing of all migrant workers should be strictly monitored by the Department of Migrant Workers to ensure that no incidence of abuse, neglect, and unfair labor practices are committed against our kababayans.

Having said this, the government should focus on ensuring an inclusive and sustained economic growth and development that would generate meaningful jobs for Filipinos to minimize the need for our countrymen to seek employment abroad.

