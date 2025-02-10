Meat Extract Market is projected to grow at significant CAGR close to 4%

Meat Extract Market

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the meat extract market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4% between 2025 and 2030.Meat extract is produced through liquid extraction and concentration of the water-soluble fractions of meat. Depending on their provenance and the ingredients in them, meat, bones, and liver, collectively called "meat extract," present different compositions and flavors. Urbanization and busy lifestyles have increased the demand for convenience foods, with the popularity of meat-based flavors and the growing consumer preference for natural food ingredients contributing significantly to the ever-increasing global meat extract market.There is an excessive increase in the demand for protein-fortified products globally, primarily due to the rapid awareness among consumers regarding fitness and health. Accordingly, meat extract is the primary ingredient in all the products produced. Various types of meat, such as chicken, pork, and meats rich in protein, are vital in making the crucial amino acids in the body that are required for well-functioning.For example, 34% of protein and 16% of energy in the human diet comes from animal sources. Various minerals and proteins in meat have been found to support healthy cell and tissue function including iron and zinc. Moreover, several companies have invested in R&D to deliver novel technologies in meat extract products, positively impacting the market growth over the forecast period.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-meat-extract-market Based on the source, the global meat extract market is divided into chicken, beef, pork, fish, and others. Each of these meat extracts has a unique flavor profile and is used in a variety of food products to enhance taste and aroma.By product form, the global meat extract market is segmented into powder, paste, and others. Powder meat extracts are valued because they are easy to use, have long shelf lives, and are suitable for dry mixes and seasonings. Paste extracts are more flavourful than the former and are most often used in ready-to-eat meals and sauces. The "others" category includes a variety of liquids, granules, and flakes, each with specific properties and applications in broths, soups, and other products; thus, offering a wide choice for manufacturers to meet diverse culinary needs.Based on distribution channels, the market encompasses offline and online. Offline channels are usually traditional retail settings, such as supermarkets, hypermarkets, specialty stores, and wholesale distributors. Online channels include e-commerce platforms, direct-to-consumer sales, and online retailers, which provide more accessibility and convenience for consumers and businesses.Based on applications, the market is bifurcated into food products, pharmaceuticals, and others. The food products segment has the largest application, with meat extracts used as flavorings and ingredients in a wide variety of processed foods . In the pharmaceutical segment, meat extracts are used in certain medicines and supplements. The "other" category might include those applications in animal feed, research, and other small niche industries.Geographically, North America is expected to grow steadily during the forecast period due to the increased consumption of animal-based protein sources. The United States was and is expected to be one of the largest beef producers during the projection years. Mexico is expected to drive the regional market with increased consumption of red meat-based products. Moreover, product traceability is a significant determinant for North America concerning meat extracts.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the global meat extract market that have been covered are Titan Biotech, International Dehydrated Food, Inc., and Carnad Natural Taste, Thomas Scientific, CDH Fine Chemicals among others.The market analytics report segments the global meat extract market on the following basis:• By Sourceo Chickeno Beefo Porko Fisho Others• By Product Formo Powdero Pasteo Others• By Distribution Channelo Offlineo Online• By Applicationso Food Productso Pharmaceuticalso Others• By Geography• North Americao USAo Canadao Mexico• South Americao Brazilo Argentinao Others• Europeo United Kingdomo Germanyo Franceo Italyo Spaino Others• Middle East and Africao Saudi Arabiao UAEo Israelo Others• Asia Pacifico Chinao Indiao Japano South Koreao Taiwano Thailando Indonesiao Others• Companies Profiledo International Dehydrated Foods, Inc.o Titan Biotecho Bhagwati Chemicalso Carnad Natural Tasteo A. Costantino & C. S.P.A.o Nikken Foodso Thermo Fisher Scientifico Thomas Scientifico CDH Fine Chemicalso Chaitanya Agro Biotecho Jeevan Chemicals & Pharmaceuticalso My Micro Labo Loba Chemieo Crescent Biotecho Reached ChemicalsReasons for Buying this Report:-• Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, other sub-segments.• Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.• Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.• Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decision to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.• Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.What do Businesses use our Reports for?Industry and Market Insights, Opportunity Assessment, Product Demand Forecasting, Market Entry Strategy, Geographical Expansion, Capital Investment Decisions, Regulatory Framework & Implications, New Product Development, Competitive IntelligenceReport Coverage:• Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030• Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis• Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis• Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries• Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)Explore More Reports:• Global Lab-Grown Meat Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-lab-grown-meat-market • Meat Snacks Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/meat-snacks-market • Plant-Based Meat Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/plant-based-meat-market About UsKnowledge Sourcing Intelligence (KSI) is a market research and intelligence provider that uses a combination of quantitative and qualitative research techniques to deliver comprehensive, in-depth insights to clients. 