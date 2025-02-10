Global Caps & Closures Market to Reach USD 125.7 Billion by 2035, Driven by Rising Demand for Sustainable Packaging Solutions | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The rising demand for on-the-go packaging in the USA is driven by fast-paced lifestyles. Consumers seek user-friendly closures like flip-top lids and resealable caps for convenience and portability. These closures ensure easy access while keeping products fresh, enhancing the appeal of grab-and-go options.

NEWARK, Del, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global caps and closures market is poised for significant growth, with market size expected to reach USD 81.7 billion in 2025 and expand to USD 125.7 billion by 2035. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% over the forecast period from 2025 to 2035. In 2024, the revenue of the caps and closures sector stood at USD 79.2 billion.

Caps and closures serve a crucial role in packaging, preventing exposure to ambient air and dust while ensuring easy dispensing. These components find widespread applications across multiple industries, including healthcare, personal care, home care, and automotive.

The market’s expansion is attributed to the increasing demand for product safety, security, and convenience, alongside the rising consumption of bottled water and packaged food products. Moreover, heightened awareness of healthy eating is expected to drive the demand for dietary supplements, further fueling the need for innovative packaging solutions.

Furthermore, manufacturers are focusing on the development of sustainable caps and closures to align with evolving environmental regulations and consumer preferences for eco-friendly products. This shift towards sustainable packaging solutions is expected to play a pivotal role in shaping market growth in the coming years.

Meeting Consumer Demand for Sustainability: Innovations in Lightweight, Eco-Friendly Caps and Closures

As consumer awareness of environmental issues continues to grow, manufacturers are responding with innovative, sustainable packaging solutions. A key trend in this shift is the development of lightweight, eco-friendly caps and closures, offering both environmental and economic benefits.

Traditionally associated with cost-effective brands, smaller diameter neck trims and closures are now gaining traction among premium product lines. By reducing component weight and raw material consumption, lightweight designs not only enhance sustainability but also drive operational efficiency. Shorter cycle times translate into increased production capacity while lowering overall costs, making these solutions both eco-conscious and economically viable.

A major advantage of lightweight caps and closures is their alignment with circular economy principles. These innovations contribute to waste reduction and improved recyclability, reinforcing a brand’s commitment to environmental stewardship.

Key Takeaways From the Cap & Closure Market

The global cap & closure market grew at a CAGR of 3.1% between 2020 and 2024.

The market reached a value of USD 79.2 billion in 2024.

The USA is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% through 2035.

Germany is projected to witness a CAGR of 2.5% by 2035.

Plastic closures are estimated to account for 59.4% of the market share by 2035.

Closures with a diameter of 20 to 60 mm are expected to dominate, holding over 55% market share by 2035.

Cap & Closure Market on the Rise: Exploring the Key Growth Catalysts

Growth in the Packaging Industry: As global demand for packaged goods rises, the need for reliable and efficient caps and closures grows across various sectors like food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and personal care. Rising Consumer Preference for Convenience: The increasing preference for on-the-go, easy-to-use packaging solutions is driving innovation in cap designs, leading to more convenient, resealable, and tamper-evident closures. Sustainability and Eco-Friendly Materials: With growing environmental concerns, there's a significant shift toward using recyclable and biodegradable materials for caps and closures, encouraging manufacturers to adopt sustainable production practices. Technological Advancements in Closure Designs: Innovations such as child-resistant caps, smart closures with tracking capabilities, and tamper-evident technologies are boosting the demand for advanced caps and closures. Expanding E-Commerce & Retail Channels: The rise in online shopping and retail innovations has increased the demand for protective, secure, and easy-to-handle caps and closures, ensuring product safety and consumer satisfaction during delivery.



Regional Analysis of Cap & Closure Market

In the USA, the market benefits from the strong presence of major packaging manufacturers and advancements in sustainable materials. The growing focus on eco-friendly alternatives, such as biodegradable and recyclable caps, is reshaping industry trends. Additionally, the expanding e-commerce sector is contributing to higher demand for secure and leak-proof closures, ensuring product integrity during transit.

Canada’s cap and closure market is influenced by strict regulations on packaging safety and sustainability. Government initiatives promoting recyclable and BPA-free packaging are encouraging manufacturers to develop sustainable solutions. The increasing consumption of bottled beverages, coupled with a rising demand for premium packaging in the cosmetics and personal care industries, further supports market growth.





Competitive Landscape

Key players in the worldwide cap and closure business are creating and bringing new products into the market. They are combining with various organizations and expanding their geographical reach. A few of them collaborate and cooperate with local businesses and start-up companies.

Key Developments

Aptar Closures will introduce a new lightweight, more sustainable disc top closure, 2" Disc Top Lite, for beauty, personal care, and home care items in August 2024.

Berry Global will launch a new tamper-evident pouring closure for food oils, dressings, and sauces in September 2024, combining consumer convenience and functionality with environmental upgrades that boost recyclability.

Key Players in Cap & Closure Market

Berry Global Group, Inc.

Amcor plc

Silgan Holdings

AptarGroup

BERICAP Holding GmbH

Crown Holdings, Inc.

Guala Closures Group

C.L. Smith

Tecnocap S.p.A

UNITED CAPS

Nippon Closures Co., Ltd.

PELLICONI & C. SPA

The Massilly Group

Tetra Pak International S.A.

Phoenix Closures, Inc.



Global Cap & Closure Market Segmentation

By Cap Type:

In terms of cap type, the industry is segmented into plastic closures, metal closures, rubber closures and cellulose screw caps and seals.

By Closure Diameter:

In terms of closure diameter, the industry is segmented into less than 20 mm, 20 to 60 mm, 61 to 100 mm and more than 100 mm.

By End Use:

End users of cap & closure include food, beverages, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics & personal care, household & toiletries, chemical & petrochemical and others.

By Region:

Key Countries of North America, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe and Middle East & Africa are covered.

