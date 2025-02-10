Hoxton Wealth appoints Taylor Sallery as Commercial Director for the Americas as it targets significant US growth.

Taylor Sallery, Commercial Director for the Americas, Hoxton Wealth

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- International financial advisory firm Hoxton Wealth has announced the appointment of Taylor Sallery as its new Commercial Director for the Americas.Based in Miami, Sallery leads an expanding Hoxton Wealth team in the United States, which already has a team of financial planners in place in New York, New Jersey, Texas and Florida. Sallery, who has significant experience in the financial planning sector with in both the USA and the UK, as well as in foreign exchange prior to that, has been based in the USA primarily since October 2020.“The potential for Hoxton Wealth in the US market is huge,” he says. “I was drawn to Hoxton by the leadership of its founder Chris Ball, his vision and his determination to achieve growth. I wanted to be a part of that. It’s an exciting place to be. I reached out to him; we got talking and here we are.”“The United States accounts for a significant portion of the world's wealth. In 2024, the US held nearly a third of the world's liquid investable wealth, valued at $67 trillion. If you take this into account combined with the growth rate of the Hoxton Wealth’s Group business itself globally over the past 12 months, you can see that the potential is exponential.”For his part, Chris Ball is equally excited for the progress that Sallery will lead moving forward.“Taylor has already got to work and his plans to grow our presence in the Americas are underway. We have hired new team members; we have multiple hires currently under consideration, and exciting new developments to announce in the coming weeks. Taylor understands not just our desire to expand, but also how our distinctive approach to client servicing in financial planning and determination to do things differently can resonate with our existing and potential clients in the Americas.”Ends.

