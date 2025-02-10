CLEAR is Under Construction in Epic Toolbox to Streamline Patient Experiences in Healthcare

Out-of-the-box integration will unlock a reusable, connected health identity that simplifies patient identity verification and enhances security of sensitive health information

Integration launches alongside new “Identity Verification for MyChart” Toolbox category under construction

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CLEAR (NYSE: YOU), the secure identity company, announced today that its identity verification integration is now under construction in Epic Toolbox. By integrating with Epic, CLEAR joins Epic's new "Identity Verification for MyChart" category, empowering both patients and providers with a trusted identity solution.

When this integration is available, health systems unlock a turnkey solution to enable patient identity verification processes that are accurate, seamless and secure. Using CLEAR, health systems can offer patients a secure, self-service process to both create and recover their accounts — reducing administrative burdens on call center staff while enhancing cybersecurity practices to safeguard sensitive health information.

This integration will be natively embedded, making it easier than ever for health providers in Epic’s ecosystem to effortlessly leverage CLEAR for the 290 million+ patients with current electronic records in Epic. “CLEAR Identity Verification for MyChart” enables patient account creation and account recovery workflows with automated verification – simplifying access and reducing administrative overhead.

Health systems can customize their verification flows by selecting from over 60 verification checks, including support for IAL2 standards and document-based identity verification, while relying on CLEAR’s adaptive technology to apply a more consumer-centric experience to the healthcare journey.

Once enabled, more than 27 million existing CLEAR users can already verify instantly with a selfie, while new users enjoy the same experience after completing a one-time setup. Verifying with CLEAR offers health systems a number of operational benefits:

Secure health data: Strengthen security at key touchpoints like account creation and recovery, keeping patient data safe from cyber threats.

Strengthen security at key touchpoints like account creation and recovery, keeping patient data safe from cyber threats. Maximize efficiency: Implement quickly without disrupting existing workflows with this out-of-the-box integration.

Implement quickly without disrupting existing workflows with this out-of-the-box integration. Advance trust: CLEAR meets the highest standards for data protection – and 89% of people agree that CLEAR represents security and trust.

“By integrating CLEAR’s identity verification platform with Epic, we’re making it easier for health systems across the country to deliver patient experiences that maximize security and minimize friction,” said CLEAR CEO Caryn Seidman Becker. “This collaboration marks a significant step forward in our effort to replace the clipboard and streamline every touchpoint of the healthcare journey.”

More than 600 healthcare data breaches occurred in the U.S. in 2024, with the average cost of each reaching $5 million. CLEAR’s identity verification solution unlocks a “digital front door” that future-proofs against future cyberattacks, transforms an organization’s ability to defend patient information, and fosters a stronger healthcare security infrastructure.

“CLEAR’s approach to safeguarding sensitive health information is a gamechanger,” said Dr. Patrick McGill, Executive Vice President and Chief Transformation Officer at Community Health Network. “Our patients and providers alike are already benefiting from innovations that simplify the experience without sacrificing security. This integration will only uplevel our efforts to make our health services easier to use for everyone.”

“At Rush, we have ambitious goals to enhance security and remove friction on our more than 196,000 annual password resets,” said Jeff Gautney, Chief Information Officer at Rush. “We’re equally excited to welcome new patients into our system with a streamlined account creation verification process that allows for more equitable, accurate patient identification. With these real-time identity verification results from CLEAR, we can minimize errors from manual checks and stop identity theft attempts before they happen.”

“In healthcare settings, seconds and minutes matter,” said Dr. Hank Capps, Chief Information and Digital Officer at Wellstar Health System. “Wellstar clinicians are committed to providing innovative world-class care, and CLEAR’s trusted technology will help us deliver the experience patients expect.”

For more details on CLEAR Under Construction in Epic Toolbox, go to the Epic Showroom .

Epic and MyChart are registered trademarks of Epic Systems Corporation.

About CLEAR

CLEAR's mission is to create frictionless experiences. With over 27 million Members and a growing network of partners across the world, CLEAR's identity platform is transforming the way people live, work, and travel. Whether you are traveling, at the stadium, or on your phone, CLEAR connects you to the things that make you, you – making everyday experiences easier, more secure, and friction-free. CLEAR is committed to privacy done right. Members are always in control of their own information, and we never sell Member data. For more information, visit clearme.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that any and such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results, developments and events may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including those described in the Company's filings within the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the sections titled "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10- K. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein.

Contact

media@clearme.com

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.