Mouth Freshener Market to Reach USD 36.33 Billion by 2035 – Key Trends, Emerging Opportunities, and Competitive Outlook | FMI

The global mouth freshener market size is expected to reach USD 36.33 billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of 6.7% from 2025 to 2035, according to a new report by Future Market Insights, Inc. Rising awareness regarding oral health and increasing usage of tobacco and alcohol is projected to drive the product demand.

NEWARK, Del, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global mouth freshener market is witnessing robust growth, driven by increased consumer awareness of oral hygiene and personal grooming. The market is projected to reach a value of USD 36.33 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2025 to 2035. In 2025, the market is expected to be valued at USD 21.25 billion, reflecting a solid CAGR of 5.4% between 2020 and 2025.

Mouth fresheners are commonly used for oral hygiene to reduce or eliminate bad breath. They are available in various flavors, tastes, and sugar-free options, both online and offline. In response to the growing demand, market players are launching new product variants in flavors such as menthol, mint, fruit, herbs, and spices. Mouth fresheners are gaining significant popularity among youth and adults worldwide.

As consumer preferences shift towards natural, organic, and functional products, the demand for innovative mouth fresheners has surged. This trend is particularly significant in urban areas, where fast-paced lifestyles and frequent social interactions have amplified the need for effective and portable oral care solutions.

The global mouth freshener market is experiencing consolidation, with several mergers and acquisitions aimed at expanding product portfolios and geographic reach. Recent examples include collaborations between key players and herbal product manufacturers to meet the rising demand for natural formulations. This wave of consolidation is expected to enhance competitive positioning and accelerate product innovation across the market.

Natural and Herbal Products: Consumers are increasingly leaning towards mouth fresheners with natural and organic ingredients, free from synthetic additives. Functional and Sugar-Free Products: Demand for sugar-free and multi-functional mouth fresheners (with added vitamins or probiotics) is growing. Innovative Packaging: Compact, eco-friendly, and travel-friendly packaging solutions are gaining popularity.



"The mouth freshener market is evolving rapidly, driven by consumer demand for healthier and more natural products. Innovations in product formulation and the growing emphasis on oral hygiene are creating numerous growth opportunities for both established brands and emerging players." says Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights





Several companies are launching new products with unique flavors and health benefits to cater to evolving consumer tastes. Brands are also investing in research and development to create long-lasting formulations, aiming to improve user experience and boost brand loyalty. Moreover, the rise of e-commerce has enabled companies to reach a broader audience and offer personalized marketing campaigns.

Health-Conscious Consumption: As more people focus on healthier lifestyles, products containing natural ingredients are driving growth.

As more people focus on healthier lifestyles, products containing natural ingredients are driving growth. Urbanization and Changing Lifestyles: The rising urban population, coupled with hectic work schedules, has fueled demand for portable and easy-to-use oral care solutions.

The rising urban population, coupled with hectic work schedules, has fueled demand for portable and easy-to-use oral care solutions. Growing Popularity of Herbal Concoctions: Herbal-based mouth fresheners with traditional ingredients like cardamom, clove, and fennel are gaining traction in markets like India and the Middle East.



Herbal Product Launches: Major brands have introduced herbal-based mouth fresheners to capitalize on the natural product trend.

Major brands have introduced herbal-based mouth fresheners to capitalize on the natural product trend. Eco-Friendly Packaging: Sustainable and recyclable packaging options are being adopted to appeal to environmentally conscious consumers.

Sustainable and recyclable packaging options are being adopted to appeal to environmentally conscious consumers. E-Commerce Expansion: Online platforms have become critical sales channels, with companies offering subscription-based services and discounts to retain customers.



The mouth freshener market is highly competitive, with several global and regional players vying for market share. Key companies are focusing on product differentiation and expanding their distribution networks to remain competitive. Innovation in flavors, natural ingredients, and functional benefits will continue to be critical for success in this market.

Johnson & Johnson

The Hershey Company

Mars, Incorporated

Kraft Foods Inc.

Lotte

Perfetti Van Melle

Haribo GmbH & co.

Dabur Binaca

MidasCare

Mondelez United Kingdom

United States: With a projected CAGR of 7.2% from 2025 to 2035 , the U.S. market is driven by growing consumer interest in organic and sugar-free mouth fresheners. The presence of key players and strong retail networks further fuels market growth.

With a projected , the U.S. market is driven by growing consumer interest in organic and sugar-free mouth fresheners. The presence of key players and strong retail networks further fuels market growth. United Kingdom: The UK market is set to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% , supported by increasing demand for premium and herbal products. Consumers are actively seeking alternatives to traditional oral care, boosting the adoption of innovative fresheners.

The UK market is set to grow at a , supported by increasing demand for premium and herbal products. Consumers are actively seeking alternatives to traditional oral care, boosting the adoption of innovative fresheners. India: Growing at a CAGR of 6.8%, India represents a significant market due to the popularity of herbal and traditional mouth fresheners. The increasing middle-class population and rising health awareness are driving demand.







