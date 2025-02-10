Volstora B.V. was Selected by GSW Gold SolarWind Management GmbH for 58MWp Solar Park in Germany

Dutch Energy Storage Manufacturer to Supply Attigen Solar Park up to 60MWh.

ARNHEM , GELDERLAND , NETHERLANDS, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Volstora B.V., a Dutch energy storage solutions manufacturer, has secured an agreement with GSW Gold SolarWind Management GmbH, a German renewable energy operator of 25+ solar parks and 90+ wind turbines. This project marks the start of a partnership between energy storage manufacturer Volstora and renewable energy operator GSW for complementing solar parks in Germany with large-scale storage.The Volstora energy storage project will enable GSW to optimize its solar renewable energy revenues, including day-ahead and intraday spot market trading, Primary Control Reserve (FCR), and Automatic Frequency Restoration Reserve (aFRR) services."We are excited to partner with Gold SolarWind to implement our advanced energy storage technology at the first site, Attigen Solar Park," said Duan van ‘t Slot, CEO of Volstora. "This project showcases our capabilities in expanding our production capabilities and entering other markets.""We are looking forward to partnering with Volstora and the opportunities this storage will bring for the future of energy," says Christian Gold, owner of GSW.This collaboration marks the beginning of a long-term partnership between Volstora and GSW and is set to consist of 60MWh capacity energy storage by 2026.About Volstora B.V.Volstora designs and manufactures comprehensive cell-to-system energy storage solutions in Europe. Founded in 2021, the company delivers integrated solutions including design, manufacturing, operations and maintenance, and Energy Management System (EMS) services. Volstora's expertise lies in their custom battery technology and development of complete custom solutions across various C&I utility and large-scale projects.Learn more at: www.volstora.com About GSW Gold SolarWind GmbHGSW specializes in renewable energy development and community energy projects across Germany. Founded in 1993 by Josef Gold, the company delivers integrated wind and solar solutions, including project planning, implementation, operations, and innovative citizen participation models. GSW's expertise lies in developing both citizen energy parks and comprehensive photovoltaic systems, having successfully implemented over 90 wind turbines and 25 open-air photovoltaic installations

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.