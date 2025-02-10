Brake System Market to Hit USD 61,196.70 Million by 2027 at 7.0% CAGR | AMR

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “ Brake System Market by Product Type, Sales Channel, and End Use: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027,”the global brake system market size was valued at $41.62 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $61.20 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 7.0%.Asia-Pacific dominates the market in terms of revenue, followed by Europe, North America, and LAMEA. China dominated the global brake system market share in 2019; however, India is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, due to increase in production and sales of vehicles as well as rise in automation in the agricultural activities across the country.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1024 Brake system is a mechanical or electrical device that enables vehicle slow down or stop as per the driver’s requirement. It includes the set of components such as brake pedal, master cylinder, brake calipers, brake shoes, brake disc, brake rotor, brake drum, brake lining, and hoses. Brake system sales is totally dependent on the production activities' rakes in end-use industries. Drum brake is expected to be remain dominant in the global market, owing to its cost-effective operation as well as its high compatibility in the various vehicle and industrial trucks. Regenerative & dynamic braking is anticipated to witness lucrative growth, owing to increasing sales of electric driven industrial trucks and automotive across the globe.The COVID impact on the brake system market is unpredictable and it is expected to remain in force till the second quarter of 2021. The COVID-19 outbreak across the globe has forced the central government to give directives to ensure the safety of the workers and to contain the spread of coronavirus. This nationwide lockdown forces the manufacturing facilities of the brake system to shut down or cut the full fledge opening of the facilities. The epidemic has placed more pressure on the brake system manufacturing for its business model transformation, as the industry is facing demand shock with an uncertain recovery timeline.OEM procurement is basically done through long-term supply agreements to fulfill the production raw material requirement. Majority of the market players are entering into long term contracts with OEM to retain the business opportunities. Market leaders are involved in the continuous development and research activities for new product launches to gain competitive advantage.𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/brake-system-market/purchase-options The growth of the global brake system market is majorly driven by increase in sales & production of commercial vehicles and off-highway trucks, increase instringency of automotive active safety regulations, and impact of new car assessment program (NCAP) on electronic brake systems are expected to drive the global brake system market. However, high development cost of electronic brake systems and high installation & maintenance cost are expected to restrain the growth of the brake system market during the forecast period. Conversely, regulations related to load carrying capacity and mandates on air brakes installation, introduction of brake-by-wire system, and introduction of regenerative braking are anticipated to supplement the global brake system market growth; thus, providing a better opportunity for the growth of the market in the near future.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲 :By product type, the regenerative & dynamic braking segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.Depending on sales channel, the after market is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.On the basis of end use, the automotive segment is projected to lead the global market, as the segment is expected to register higher CAGR as compared to other end use.Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1024 The key players analyzed in this report areAVL, Autoneum, Bertrandt AG, Brüel & Kjær, EDAG Engineering GmbH, FEV Group GmbH, HEAD acoustics GmbH, Schaeffler Engineering GmbH, Siemens Industry Software Inc., and STS Group AG.𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐮𝐬 :Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.