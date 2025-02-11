Dejero to bring the excitement of the Las Vegas Strip to NAB Show floor with live connectivity demos

Dejero will simulate a live remote broadcast production; streaming video live from the Las Vegas Strip to its NAB booth (SL8516) Dejero Logo

EnGo 3 mobile video transmitter and LivePlus App to deliver daily live streams from the streets of Las Vegas to Dejero NAB booth (SL8516)

The EnGo and LivePlus App provide a fast, secure and portable way to achieve stable connectivity giving field crews peace of mind when delivering live camera feeds from any location.” — Michael Stanton - Director of Sales, Americas at Dejero

WATERLOO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dejero will be demonstrating its critical connectivity solutions at NAB by simulating a live remote broadcast production; streaming video live from the Las Vegas Strip to its NAB booth (SL8516) at scheduled slots for the duration of the show from April 6-9, 2025 (April 6-8 at 11:30am, 2pm, 4pm, April 9 at 11:30am).Two Dejero ‘correspondents’ will be reporting live and conducting interviews from various locations in Las Vegas; one equipped with a Dejero EnGo 3 mobile video transmitter, a GoPro camera and a Starlink Mini satellite antenna, and the other with the Dejero LivePlus App installed on an iOS smartphone. In collaboration with its partners Tividoo GmbH and Grabyo, Dejero will be running the thrice daily livestreams to the Dejero NAB booth, SL8516.“We wanted to bring the excitement of the Las Vegas Strip live to our NAB booth visitors and demonstrate how powerful and simple our connectivity solutions are in a live production scenario,” explains Michael Stanton, director of sales, Americas at Dejero. “Vegas is a bustling city with thousands of tourists, so network congestion can be rife for broadcasters in such environments. Where better to demonstrate just how our Smart Blending Technology can deliver exceptional picture quality with low-latency.”Utilizing Dejero Smart Blending Technology™, which simultaneously combines multiple IP connections from diverse network providers, including fiber/broadband, 4G/5G and GEO/LEO/MEO satellite, the Dejero EnGo 3 and LivePlus App on the Strip will blend Starlink and cellular network paths to achieve uninterrupted connectivity.Reliable internet backhaul will be provided by a Dejero GateWay network aggregation device, sending the video signals to a Dejero PathWay encoder via a WayPoint receiver located in a simulated ‘production environment’. Both the EnGo 3 and LivePlus App are equipped with IFB to provide one-way voice communication from a ‘director” at the ‘hub’ to the reporters on the Strip.For this simulated newscast, the Starlink Mini satellite antenna will be provided by managed connectivity services company, Tividoo GmbH, with video feeds from the Dejero EnGo and LivePlus App being transported to Grabyo’s cloud video platform that provides live broadcast production, live clipping, rapid editing and video distribution.“The EnGo and LivePlus App provide a fast, secure and portable way to achieve stable connectivity, giving production crews and reporters peace of mind when it comes to delivering live camera feeds from any location. We’re looking forward to showing people at NAB how it’s done,” said Stanton.Further to the live demo, Dejero will also be showing a range of critical connectivity solutions at NAB including:5G mobile video transmitter with GateWay modeThe EnGo 3, EnGo 3x and EnGo 3s go beyond live video streaming and leverage network aggregation technology to provide news and production teams with access to stable, reliable internet from anywhere. The native 5G mobile transmitters with multi-camera support for up to four fully frame-synced 4 HD streams or one 4K stream, incorporating the latest version of Dejero Smart Blending Technology. An improved algorithm renders the connection even more stable, in all latency settings, so that users can now transmit high-quality live video with glass-to-glass latency as low as 0.5 seconds over bonded cellular connections.GateWay 3220A resilient and compact network aggregation device powered by Dell Technologies, which integrates Dejero Smart Blending Technology to provide unmatched reliability for mission-critical mobile connectivity. Providing resilient connectivity to the Internet, cloud applications, and private networks, the ruggedized and fanless chassis is ideal for installation in vehicles and portable kits and is specifically designed and engineered to deliver optimal blended connectivity at the far edge of a network.Visit Dejero at NAB booth SL8516 or www.dejero.com for more information.All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective ownersImage courtesy of Dejero

