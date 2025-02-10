PU Prime Launches 'Feather Your Trades' Promotion to Support Traders and Enhance Confidence

SINGAPORE, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PU Prime is launching Feather Your Trades , a promotion aimed at supporting traders in managing losses and maintaining confidence in their trading activities. Running from 15 January to 15 February 2025, clients can redeem up to $30 in Trade Loss Vouchers to offset losses on eligible closed trades.

How It Works

Clients can access $30 in Trade Loss Vouchers, distributed in $5 increments (6 vouchers in total), through the PU Prime App .

. These vouchers can be applied to offset losses on eligible closed trades.

The initiative encourages traders to adapt their strategies and continue engaging confidently with the markets.



Eligibility

The promotion is open to both new and existing clients holding Standard or Islamic Standard Accounts. Each client is eligible to redeem the vouchers once during the promotional period .

Benefits of the Promotion

Vouchers can be redeemed and applied directly through the app. Supportive Approach: Helps offset losses, allowing traders to focus on refining their strategies.

Helps offset losses, allowing traders to focus on refining their strategies. Accessible to All: Designed for traders of all experience levels.



This initiative reflects PU Prime's commitment to fostering resilience and adaptability in trading.

About PU Prime

Founded in 2015, PU Prime is a leading global fintech company providing innovative online trading solutions. Today, they offer regulated financial products across various asset classes, including forex, commodities, indices, and cryptocurrencies. Committed to providing advanced technology and educational resources, PU Prime supports traders and investors at every stage, from beginner to professional. With a presence in over 120 countries and exceeding 40 million app downloads, PU Prime is dedicated to enabling financial success and fostering a global community of empowered traders.

