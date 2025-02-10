SpotSee Introduces the New ShockLog Cellular GL - a Globally Connected Solution for Impact Monitoring and Tracking

DALLAS, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SpotSee, a global leader in condition monitoring, announces the launch of the new ShockLog Cellular GL, an advanced accessory for the ShockLog 298. This latest innovation marks a significant upgrade from the previous ShockLog Cellular, offering enhanced global connectivity, improved usability, and seamless integration with the SpotSee Cloud platform.

The ShockLog Cellular GL adds unparalleled connection and real-time insights to the ShockLog 298’s tri-axial piezoelectric accelerometer technology, sophisticated electronics and software—adding up to deliver cutting-edge monitoring. The device ensures comprehensive visibility of assets, transferring details of the impact and location when an incident occurs. Customers can program monitoring intervals, alarm levels, and timed updates to the SpotSee Cloud.

Key Features of the ShockLog Cellular GL:

Broader Global Coverage: Equipped with advanced 4G LTE, 3G, and 2G cellular connectivity, the ShockLog Cellular GL supports a wide range of bands and can also communicate via Wi-Fi.

Equipped with advanced 4G LTE, 3G, and 2G cellular connectivity, the ShockLog Cellular GL supports a wide range of bands and can also communicate via Wi-Fi. Compact and User-Friendly Design: With reduced dimensions and weight, it is easier to handle and install, making it more practical for diverse applications.

With reduced dimensions and weight, it is easier to handle and install, making it more practical for diverse applications. Enhanced Power Efficiency: The device uses easy-to-replace AA batteries, providing up to 45 months of life with one message per day – increasing power efficiency by a factor of nearly 3x, when compared to previous models.

The device uses easy-to-replace AA batteries, providing up to 45 months of life with one message per day – increasing power efficiency by a factor of nearly 3x, when compared to previous models. SpotSee Cloud Integration: Users can securely access journey data--including location history and impact details--through a web-based platform. If the ShockLog 298 is equipped with temperature and/or humidity sensors, it will also record threshold breaches of these additional factors.

“The ShockLog Cellular GL is a game-changer for global asset monitoring,” said Tyson Stuelpe, Vice President of Product Management at SpotSee. “With broader connectivity, easier maintenance, and seamless cloud integration, this product ensures our customers can monitor and protect their assets from anywhere in the world. This launch reflects our dedication to delivering solutions that simplify and enhance our customers’ operations.”

The ShockLog Cellular GL is ideal for industries requiring precise impact and environmental monitoring, such as logistics, manufacturing, and aerospace. Its IP67-rated enclosure ensures durability in the harshest conditions, and it supports detailed data analysis via the Windows-based ShockLog software.

With a starting MSRP of $625.00 for the device, plus connectivity service, the ShockLog Cellular GL is now available directly from SpotSee or through its global network of distributors. To learn more, visit www.spotsee.io/ShockLogCellular .

About SpotSee

At SpotSee, every degree matters. As a global leader in condition monitoring and sensing solutions, the company helps customers identify changing conditions to protect life sciences and ensure supply chain integrity. SpotSee provides products that enable more than 4,500 customers and partners in 62 countries to detect changes in the condition of everything from vaccines to spaceships. The company’s solutions include temperature, impact, tilt, vibration, humidity and liquid detection monitoring devices, available via visual, RFID, QR code, cellular or satellite connection. Its products such as WarmMark, ColdMark, HemoTemp II, ThermoStrip, Thermax, BriteLine, ShockWatch, ShockLog and TiltWatch are widely used in the life sciences, energy, transportation, aerospace, defense, food, manufacturing and consumer products sectors. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and operates five facilities in Texas, Illinois, Mexico and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.spotsee.io.

