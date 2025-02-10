Gear Measuring Machine Industry Analysis in Europe to Reach US$ 177.3 Million by 2034, Growing at a 3% CAGR

Gear Measuring Machine Industry Analysis in Europe

ROCKVILLE, MD , MD, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a recent research report by Fact.MR, sales of gear measuring machines in Europe are expected to reach USD 131.8 million by 2024. Demand for gear measuring machines in the region is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3 % , reaching an estimated market value of USD 177.3 million by the end of 2034.Gear measuring machines are essential to ensure the precision and accuracy of gears , which are commonly used in various industries such as aerospace , manufacturing , automotive , and defense . Many industries in Europe are focusing on high - precision engineering , hence the increasing demand for accurate measurements to maintain high quality standards.The demand for gear measuring machines in Europe is driven by the growing need for precision in automotive, aerospace, and industrial manufacturing. As industries focus on high-quality production standards, the adoption of advanced gear measurement technologies is increasing. Automation, digitalization, and stringent quality regulations further boost market expansion.The European gear measuring machine market is experiencing steady growth, supported by the expansion of machinery and automotive sectors, particularly in Germany, France, and Italy. Increasing investments in industrial automation and the integration of AI-driven inspection systems are fueling market growth. Key Takeaways from Market Study:The European gear measuring machine market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3% from 2024 to 2034, reaching a valuation of US$ 177.3 million by 2034.Germany is expected to lead the market with a projected value of US$ 55.5 million by 2034, driven by its strong machinery and automotive sectors.The increasing emphasis on precision engineering in industries such as aerospace, automotive, and manufacturing is driving the demand for accurate gear measurement equipment in Europe.Technological advancements and automation in manufacturing processes are contributing to the adoption of advanced gear measuring machines equipped with automation features to reduce manual errors and improve efficiency.The market is witnessing a shift towards gear measuring machines with higher permissible test gear weights, with the below 50 Kg segment expected to hold over 24% market share in 2024.Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Gear Measuring Machine Industry Analysis in Europe:Klingelnberg; Zeiss Industrial Technology; Wenzel GearTec; Accretech SBS Europe S.r.l.; Mahr; Metrology UK; GleasonCountry-wise Insights:Germany's strong presence in the machinery and automotive sectors is a key driver behind the high sales of gear measuring machines in the country. In 2024, the German market for gear measuring machines is valued at US$ 40.5 million, and it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.2%, reaching US$ 55.5 million by 2034. Gears play a crucial role in these industries, requiring precise measurements to ensure the safety, reliability, and efficiency of machinery and vehicles.As these sectors continue to expand, the demand for advanced gear measuring machines is expected to rise. Additionally, German industries are focused on maintaining high precision and quality standards to strengthen their competitive edge in the regional market. The adoption of gear measuring machines facilitates the production of superior products, further enhancing the country's industrial growth and global competitiveness.More Valuable Insights on Offer:Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Gear Measuring Machine Industry Analysis in Europe, presenting historical data for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.The study reveals essential insights based on the on various parameters, including maximum working diameter, permissible test gear weight, application, and country. In terms of max working diameter, the market is categorized into <300 mm, 300 to 600 mm, 601 to 900 mm, 901 to 1,200 mm, and above 1,200 mm, catering to different industrial needs. The permissible test gear weight classification includes below 50 Kg, 50 to 100 Kg, 101 to 250 Kg, 251 to 500 Kg, 501 to 750 Kg, 751 to 1,000 Kg, and above 1,000 Kg, addressing varying load capacities.By application, the market serves gear manufacturing, automotive manufacturing, construction & mining equipment manufacturing, the aviation industry, agriculture & forestry equipment manufacturing, and industrial equipment manufacturing, reflecting its broad industrial usage. Geographically, the market spans key European regions, including Germany, France, Spain, Italy, the United Kingdom, BENELUX, Russia, and the Rest of Europe, highlighting the diverse demand across different countries.Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:The global gear measuring machines market is set to surpass a valuation of US$ 369.3 million in 2022 and further expand at a CAGR of 3.1% to reach US$ 499.7 million by the end of 2032.The global test and measurement equipment market is set to enjoy a valuation of US$ 32.3 Billion in 2023 and further expand at a CAGR of 5.7% to reach US$ 56.4 Billion by the end of 2033. Contact:11140 Rockville PikeSuite 400Rockville, MD 20852United StatesTel: +1 (628) 251-1583Sales Team: sales@factmr.comFollow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog

