Sports Vouchers’ success more than doubles in first month

Release date: 08/02/25

The first month of the expanded Sports Vouchers program has more than doubled cost of living relief to families compared to the same time last year, helping more children to be active and connected to start 2025.

Over $1.1 million in support and more than 11,000 vouchers were provided in January – a 164 per cent increase on January 2024 figures, when around 4,300 vouchers were claimed.

The most popular activities in 2025 to date are soccer, gymnastics, swimming, Australian rules football and dance.

This year the Malinauskas Government announced it would double the number of $100 sports vouchers to two per child per calendar year, in addition to including music lessons and active recreation for the first time.

The $54.6 million investment over four years allows more families to access sport and recreational activities through the expanded ‘Sports Vouchers Plus’ program – getting young people engaged in the community and away from screens.

Children from Reception to Year 9 can receive the subsidy with more than 1,900 organisations registered as Sports Vouchers providers.

Strong interest from newly eligible music providers has seen 18 of these providers come on board so far, with dozens of vouchers processed or being processed.

In 2024, Sports Vouchers enjoyed its most successful year to date with a record number of more than 95,000 vouchers claimed over 12 months.

Since the program’s inception in 2015, more than 707,000 vouchers have been claimed, providing $60 million to local families to put towards eligible activities. Families can claim their Sports Vouchers at sportsvouchers.sa.gov.au

Quotes

Attributable to Emily Bourke

Hitting the ten-thousand voucher milestone in the first month of the expanded program shows how valuable this support is to families.

We’re seeing a record uptake to start the year and want more children to get active, without barriers to participation getting in the way.

Helping connect young people to their community while addressing cost of living pressures is a Government priority which the Sports Vouchers initiative continues to deliver.

Attributable to Rhiannon Pearce

We’re encouraging young South Australians to get off their screens and spend more time participating in sport, active recreation and music.

The fantastic response we’ve seen in just a few weeks shows how families are embracing a healthy and active lifestyle.

It’s about providing flexibility and choice and creating opportunities for children to get involved in the activities they love.

Attributable to Koorana Gymnastics Club Operations Manager, Andrew Cordery

We have been a strong supporter of the Sports Vouchers program since it started in 2015.

We make sure to link to the program all of our fee-related communication to ensure parents are aware of this opportunity.

In 2024 we saved our families over $40,000 in fees and with the doubling of the program in 2025 we have already been able to offer over $70,000 in discounts courtesy of the state government.

Attributable to Pathways Music School owner, Daniel Sherwood

We’re thrilled to see South Australia investing in music education, recognising it as a fundamental part of a child’s development.

Music is the only truly universal language of human expression – it's woven into every culture, emotion, and milestone.

By making lessons more accessible, this initiative ensures that more children can experience the lifelong benefits of music: creativity, confidence, and connection.

It’s a powerful step toward a richer, more inspired future for young Australians.