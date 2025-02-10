Prominent Tonsley development opportunity

Release date: 08/02/25

The Malinauskas Labor Government is releasing the most prominent commercial development opportunity at the Tonsley Innovation District, with expressions of interest now open for the Administration Hub.

The 2.578-hectare allotment is at the entrance of the Tonsley Innovation District and has almost 200 metres of frontage to South Road, which is used by almost 35,000 cars daily.

The location provides an opportunity for developers to redevelop or refurbish the existing building, subject to approvals.

The site at 1 Tonsley Boulevard is currently occupied by a three-story 1960s office building with 12,308 square meters of lettable space, a multi-use basement, and a 197-space open-air carpark.

The building is locally known for its enormous black and white Aztec mural covering its entire eastern side, facing South Road.

The site’s location on South Road also connects directly with the states key industrial zones through the North-South Corridor.

The Tonsley Innovation District is already home to more than 150 businesses, 2,000 workers, and 8,500 students. The area’s high-profile research institutions and training providers include SAGE Group, Siemens Energy, ZEISS, Tesla, Micro-X, Flinders University and TAFE SA.

Renewal SA is seeking final submissions through the EOI process by Thursday 13 March with interested parties encouraged to contact the sales agent here.

Quotes

Attributable to Nick Champion

Opportunities like this do not come along very often.

This is a highly visible site at the doorstep of Australia’s most awarded innovation district, with almost 35,000 cars passing by every day.

Expressions of interest are now open for a developer to make their own mark on this key parcel of land and build upon the exceptional community already enjoying Tonsley.

Attributable to Bruce Djite, SA Executive Director, Property Council of Australia

We strongly welcome the government's recent moves to bring sites, such as this to market, which will provide industry the opportunity to deliver a best and highest use outcome.

This is a great site with significant potential and yet another reason that capital should be attracted to South Australia.

We have been advocating that Renewal SA's resources are best used bringing underutilised sites to market.