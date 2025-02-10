Kinship carers opening their hearts and homes to more children

Release date: 08/02/25

Kinship carers who look after their own relatives are also providing placements for unrelated children through a program that has delivered more than 3000 nights of care for young people needing support.

Under the State Government’s Additionally Approved Carers Program, social workers are identifying kinship carers who can take on another child on an emergency, respite or short-term basis.

Since the program began in January 2024, around 50 carers have provided placements to children and young people.

These generous carers are helping support the children while a longer-term kinship or foster placement, rather than a residential care placement, is potentially secured.

The Malinauskas Labor Government has seen an uptick in foster care households in South Australia in each consecutive year that is has been in government. As of 31 December 2024, the state had 1015 foster care households and had 1817 kinship care households representing an overall increase of 74 carers entering the system.

The State Government’s ‘Foster the Feeling’ campaign which ran in 2024 led to a 100% increase in direct enquiries, with an additional increase in foster care households expected from this campaign.

Among these carers are Olga and Brian from Adelaide's inner-south. The couple, who did not have children together, initially became kinship carers for Brian's nephews, Kieren and Sammy, who are now adults. While Sammy has moved out, 18-year-old Kieren continues to live with the family.

As Kieren approached adulthood, the Additionally Approved Carer program identified the couple's potential to care for unrelated children on a short-term basis. Their first placement was a two-year-old girl, which proved to be a transformative experience for the family.

The success of this initial placement has led Olga and Brian to provide care for five additional children under the age of seven. Their care activities include outdoor activities, beach visits, and dog walks, enriching the lives of the children in their care.

Quotes

Attributable to Katrine Hildyard

This program is testament to the incredible generosity of South Australian families who are already caring for relatives and are now really kindly opening their hearts and homes to other children in need.

Incredible people like Olga and Brian show the profound impact that experienced kinship carers can have when they extend their caring and compassion beyond family.

They're not just providing a bed - they're creating positive, enriching experiences for children during challenging times. They’re helping kids know that there is someone looking out for them, including them as part of their family, wanting the very best for them.

Every night of care provided through this program represents a child who has been supported in a family environment.

Attributable to Additionally Approved Carer Olga

It’s one of the best things that’s happened in my life.

The children are part of our family, even if it’s just for a period of time, so we involve them in every single activity.

Peppa Pig, Bluey, all of these things are new to me because I never had young children before - it’s a huge new world and I feel blessed.

I’ve never seen my husband with young children before and it’s amazing all the things he’s done.

He organised a paddling pool for the kids and games for the boys. I feel very proud of him. We’ve discovered good things about ourselves that we didn’t see before as a couple.