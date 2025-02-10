Three turns in the right direction for citybound motorists

Release date: 09/02/25

Three right turn lanes will be introduced from James Congdon Drive onto Sir Donald Bradman Drive, making it quicker and easier to get from South Road straight to the city.

The three right turn lanes (two dedicated and one shared through-and-right-turn lane) have been unveiled in a new concept design for the James Congdon Drive and Sir Donald Bradman Drive upgrade.

Other key features of the $40 million intersection upgrade include:

additional right turn lane, shared with third through lane from James Congdon Drive onto Sir Donald Bradman Drive (west bound)

additional through lane (west bound) on Sir Donald Bradman Drive

extended left turn slip lane from Sir Donald Bradman Drive onto James Congdon Drive (south bound)

additional city-bound through lane on Sir Donald Bradman Drive

a new link road connecting Rosslyn Street to James Congdon Drive.

The upgrade will also deliver pedestrian and cyclist safety improvements, including new crossings within the intersection, and new shared use paths on Sir Donald Bradman Drive (west bound) and James Congdon Drive (south bound) between Railway Terrace and the entrance of Mile End south shopping precinct.

The existing footpath to the shared use path on James Congdon Drive will also be upgraded.

An average of approximately 49,000 vehicles per day use the intersection of James Congdon Drive and Sir Donald Bradman Drive.

Between 2019 and 2023, there have been 22 crashes at this intersection, including 14 rear end crashes.

Once complete, the intersection upgrade will improve network connectivity and provide more options for motorists heading into the city, which are expected to reduce peak hour delays in this area by 30 per cent.

Investigation works will be undertaken on and around the intersection in the coming months to help inform the design, with main works to follow, supporting 165 full time equivalent jobs during construction. The intersection is expected to open to traffic in early 2026.

Community members can visit the T2D Community Information Centre at 290 South Road, Hilton to provide feedback on the concept design and ask questions of the project team. For opening hours, visit www.t2d.sa.gov.au/contact-us

The upgrade is part of the suite of intersection upgrades linked to the River Torrens to Darlington (T2D) Project that will collectively ensure the road network functions efficiently, both during construction of the project and once it is completed.

Quotes

Attributable to Tom Koutsantonis

It’s exciting to be able to announce another project as part of the broader network upgrades, as we continue to roll out more intersection upgrades along and around the River Torrens to Darlington Project.

By delivering more through lanes and turning lanes onto Sir Donald Bradman Drive, we’re making it easier to get from South Road straight to the city.

This intersection upgrade – particularly the introduction of right turn movements towards the CBD from James Congdon Drive – is critical for the operation of the T2D motorway.

Road users will not only benefit from better connectivity as a result of this project in the short term, but also once the T2D Project is complete, as James Congdon Drive will be a crucial route onto and off the T2D motorway.

Attributable to Federal Member for Adelaide Steve Georganas

This upgrade is great news for motorists from Adelaide’s western suburbs, as they will finally be able to turn right from James Congdon Drive onto Sir Donald Bradman Drive heading towards the city.

I’m also extremely pleased to see a strong focus on pedestrian and cyclist safety on this project, with new shared-use paths to be installed on James Congdon Drive and Sir Donald Bradman Drive.

I encourage community members to visit the T2D Community Information Centre at 290 South Road, Hilton to learn more about the project and have their say on the concept design.