Labor’s candidate for Morialta revealed

Release date: 09/02/25

SA Labor has announced Matthew Marozzi as its candidate for Morialta – the seat being vacated by former Deputy Liberal Leader John Gardner at the March 2026 election.

Like so many members of the inner northeast and eastern suburbs communities, Matthew is the child of migrant parents.

His father was born and grew up in Italy’s Marche region, and his mother is from the Philippines. In their respective countries, they only completed primary school before they had to start working.

Matthew became involved in the Labor Party wanting to make South Australian lives better – and to honour the sacrifices his parents made for their family.

As a Senior Adviser to the Minister for Tourism and Multicultural Affairs, Matthew has strong connections with South Australia’s multicultural communities.

Matthew was also Labor’s candidate for Morialta at the 2022 election, securing an 8.0 per cent swing towards Labor on a two-party-preferred basis.

He has continued to advocate for the people of Athelstone, Auldana, Highbury, Magill, Montacute, Newton, Rostrevor, Teringie, Vista and Woodforde, ensuring the commitments made during the last election are being delivered.

Quotes

Attributable to Peter Malinauskas

Matthew Marozzi is an impressive candidate with strong relationships in the community and a desire to improve the lives of others.

Matthew’s family story is representative of so many families in Morialta, and I know his values and work ethic make him a highly valuable addition to my team.

Matthew is trusted for his counsel and advice within Government and a strong advocate for his community.

We know that Morialta is not a seat that can be taken for granted.

However, an excellent candidate like Matthew Marozzi working with my Government presents a unique opportunity to get things done.

Attributable to Matthew Marozzi

I am deeply honoured to take this opportunity to seek the support of the people of Morialta.

I have the drive, energy and ambition to work with the Premier to get things done for this community which I love.

This community is the best community in the State, where else can you be part of a close knit community and at the same time be connected so close to nature.

The Premier has a vision focused on the future and an agenda of economic growth and opportunity. I want the people of Morialta, particularly the next generation to fully take advantage of this opportunity.

That starts with education and making sure kids are focused on learning, not on social media.

I put my hand up in 2022 and again today because I want the community to continue to feel safe, secure and have the opportunities to better their families as they continue to work hard.

These come from values that I saw firsthand at home and that drive me in life.

Like Premier Peter Malinauskas, my migrant family’s hard work shaped who I am. We share a commitment to building a better future for the next generation.