Increased funds to address gender-based violence in South Australia

Release date: 10/02/25

The Hon Amanda Rishworth MP

Minister for Social Services

Minister for the National Disability Insurance Scheme

The Hon Katrine Hildyard MP

South Australian Minister for Women and the Prevention of Domestic, Family & Sexual Violence

The Albanese Labor Government has secured another renewed five-year National Partnership Agreement on Family, Domestic and Sexual Violence Responses with the South Australian Malinauskas Labor Government.

Working in partnership to deliver shared goals aimed at ending gender-based violence in one generation, the renewed National Partnership will see South Australia receive an additional $26.109 million in funding from the Commonwealth commencing 1 July 2025, to deliver vital services in the sector.

This funding is being matched by $26.11 million in funding from the South Australian Government, indexed over the next five years.

The new commitment brings the total Commonwealth allocation of National Partnership funding to $52.98 million for South Australia since 2022.

Minister for Social Services, Amanda Rishworth, says all levels of Government must be working together to achieve the goals in the National Plan to End Violence against Women and Children 2022-2032.

“Ending gender-based violence is the responsibility of everyone, and it is vital that we work collaboratively with our state government partners to deliver the best outcomes for all Australians,” Minister Rishworth said.

“This partnership guarantees longer term funding and continues our ongoing collaboration with states and territories to assist frontline services and equip them with the tools to deliver quality supports for victim-survivors of gender-based violence.”

Across all jurisdictions, the renewed National Partnership will deliver $700 million in new, matched investments from the Commonwealth and states and territories, supporting frontline FDSV services, including specialist services for women and children exposed to FDSV, and men’s behaviour change programs.

South Australia’s Minister for Women and the Prevention of Domestic, Family and Sexual Violence, Katrine Hildyard said “2025 is a landmark year as we work to help prevent the horrific prevalence of violence against women and girls with our Royal Commission providing a once-in-a-generation opportunity to reshape how our state tackles this devastating issue”

“This partnership demonstrates how determined our State and Commonwealth Governments are to act and put the best possible systems in place – to prevent violence before it starts, tackle perpetrator behaviour, shift attitudes and provide the best possible support to survivors” Minister Hildyard said.

More information on the National Partnership Agreement is available on the Federal Financial Relations website.

If you or someone you know is experiencing, or at risk of experiencing domestic, family and sexual violence, you can call 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732, text 0458 737 732 or visit www.1800respect.org.au for online chat and video call services:

*Available 24/7: Call, text or online chat

*Mon-Fri, 9am - midnight AEST (except national public holidays): Video call (no appointment needed)

If you are concerned about your behaviour or use of violence, you can contact the Men’s Referral Service on 1300 766 491 or visit www.ntv.org.au or Don’t Become That Man – operated by OARS in South Australia, Monday to Friday 2pm to 7pm – call 1300 24 34 13 or visit https://www.dontbecomethatman.org.au/

Feeling worried or no good? Connect with 13YARN Aboriginal & Torres Strait Islander Crisis Supporters on 13 92 76, available 24/7 from any mobile or pay phone, or visit www.13yarn.org.au No shame, no judgement, safe place to yarn.