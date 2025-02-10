Rezoning for 350 homes near Gawler

Release date: 10/02/25

Approximately 350 new homes will be built north of Gawler, as the Malinsuakas Labor Government continues to rezone more land to increase land supply and address the housing crisis.

The State Government has approved a code amendment to rezone a 28.81 hectare allotment on the corner of Twartz Road and Redbanks Road in Gawler Belt from the Rural Zone to the Master Planned Neighbourhood Zone.

The private proponent aims to provide approximately 350 allotments as part of a low to medium density residential development.

The development includes the coordinated delivery of infrastructure in conjunction with adjoining developments surrounding the greenfield development area and the Light Regional Council.

The 306 Twartz Road Gawler Belt Code Amendment was first initiated in 2021 but required new infrastructure deeds to be secured to ensure the future delivery of stormwater infrastructure, social infrastructure and traffic infrastructure.

Now the land has been rezoned, the property owners can begin detailed Master Plan design work before submitting development applications.

Since taking office, the Malinauskas Labor Government has rezoned more than 500 hectares of land to create at least 6000 new dwellings. The former Liberal Government, across their entire four-year term, only rezoned less than 190 hectares of land.

Quotes

Attributable to Nick Champion

This rezoning will help address the increasing demand for more housing options across key greenfield growth areas near Gawler.

We need to keep rezoning land for housing to bring much needed supply to the market.

It’s important this rezoning includes signed infrastructure deeds which guarantees the coordinated delivery of community infrastructure in the future development that will deliver approximately 350 new homes to the area.

Attributable to Richard Dodson, CEO Light Regional Council

Light Regional Council is pleased that the State Government has approved this Code Amendment that will now see this previously excluded parcel of land logically included in the remaining Roseworthy Township Expansion growth area.

The approval and inclusion of this early in the development has ensured that future infrastructure will be delivered efficiently and timely and will seamlessly integrate with the adjacent development that is well underway.

The growth area is also proving to be an extremely popular suburb for people to call home with over 460 allotments already delivered and just over 1,000 allotments approved for development.

Once completed, the Roseworthy Township Expansion area is anticipated to have over 3,000 dwellings and these additional allotments will add to the housing choice available right on the edge of the Barossa and yet under an hour from the CBD.