Transforming.Legal Launches BrainUp®: Revolutionary platform for ultra-compact AI Proficiency Learning for Lawyers

SINGAPORE, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Transforming.Legal (TFL), the global consulting boutique specializing in digital transformation in the legal and compliance is expanding its service portfolio and proudly announces its launch of BrainUp® , a revolutionary AI-powered learning platform offering cutting-edge AI and Legal Tech Know-How in ultra-compact 5-minute learning nuggets.BrainUpmakes learning effortless, bite-sized, beginner-friendly, and ultra-flexible, empowering professionals to confidently navigate the AI era.Aligning with EU AI Act ComplianceBrainUpmakes adherence to Article 4 of the EU Artificial Intelligence Act easy, offering bold-on AI proficiency learning for organizations deploying AI systems.The BrainUplearning modules ensure teams achieve the required AI literacy, facilitating compliance and fostering responsible AI integration.BrainUpprovides a diverse range of courses tailored to the needs of legal professionals, including:- Mastering AI for Legal & Compliance- Navigating the EU AI Act- AI-Powered Communication: Mastering Effective Prompting- Legal Operation- Legal DesignBrainUpcourses are crafted by esteemed practitioners in the respective fields. Tom Pfennig , Founder and CEO of Transforming.Legal and Sunu Engineer, CTO and world-renowned AI Expert:“BrainUphelps bring AI Know-How to the users. Ultra-fast and ultra effective "Vera Roedel, Co-Founder of Transforming.Legal:"It’s about transforming the way legal and compliance professionals engage with AI and technology: Smartly and easily.”Experience the future of nugget-sized, Avatar-based AI learning.Start today and visit http://brainup.legal Or go to http://transforming.legal/brainUp

