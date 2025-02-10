Geographic Information System (GIS) Software Market to Reach $52.5 million, Globally, by 2033 at 16.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Growth in remote sensing and satellite data, and integration with artificial intelligence (AI) are further expected to create lucrative opportunities for the growth of the global market.

Wilmington, New Castle, Delaware , Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Geographic Information System (GIS) Software Market by Component (Software, Services), by Type (Desktop GIS, Server GIS, Developer GIS, Mobile GIS, Others), by Industry Vertical (Automotive, Energy and Utilities, Government, Defense and Intelligence, Smart Cities, Insurance, Natural Resources, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the "geographic information system (GIS) software market" was valued at $11.5 million in 2023, and is estimated to reach $52.5 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 16.2% from 2024 to 2033.

Prime Determinants of Growth

Growing adoption of IoT and smart cities, increased use of GIS in government and public sector, and rising demand for spatial data analytics are the factors expected to propel the growth of the global geographic information system software market. However, the high implementation cost and data privacy & security concerns are anticipated to hamper the growth of the global market.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $11.5 million Market Size in 2033 $52.5 million CAGR 16.2% Segments covered Component, Type, Industry Vertical and Region. Drivers Growth in adoption of IoT and smart cities Increase in use of GIS in government and public sector Rise in demand for spatial data analytics Opportunity Remote sensing and satellite data Integration with artificial intelligence (AI) Restraint High implementation cost Data privacy and security concerns

The software segment dominates the market

By component, the software segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the geographic information system software market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period, owing to various applications of GIS software solutions, such as predictive analysis, analysis of customer behavior, pattern recognition modeling, and fraud detection that drive the segment growth. In addition, stringent environmental safety rules imposed by various governments are further expected to propel the overall market growth. However, the services segment is expected to attain the largest CAGR of 16.9% from 2024 to 2032 and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period, due to the fact that GIS services are faster and cost-effective alternatives for enterprises with limited geospatial analysis needs which drives the segment growth in the geographic information system software market.

The mobile GIS segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

By type, the desktop GIS segment accounted for the largest share in 2023, contributing for more than one-third of the geographic information system software market revenue, as it offers powerful, comprehensive tools for spatial data analysis and is widely used by professionals in fields such as urban planning, environmental monitoring, and geospatial analysis. Desktop GIS systems are typically more robust and capable of handling complex datasets, making them ideal for large-scale projects that require detailed mapping and in-depth analysis, which is further expected to propel the overall market growth. However, the mobile GIS segment is expected to attain the largest CAGR of 17% from 2024 to 2032 and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period, due to the increasing need for real-time, on-the-go access to GIS data. With the rise of smartphones, tablets, and mobile devices, field workers and professionals use GIS applications outside of traditional office environments, which is driving the growth of this segment in the global geographic information system software market.

The Defense and Intelligence segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

By industry vertical, the smart cities segment accounted for the largest share in 2023, contributing for more than one-fourths of the geographic information system software market revenue, as GIS plays a crucial role in the development and management of smart cities. As cities become more connected and data-driven, GIS helps optimize urban planning, manage infrastructure, monitor traffic, and improve public services like waste management and water distribution, anticipated to drive the growth of the market. However, the defense and intelligence segment is expected to attain the largest CAGR of 14.9% from 2024 to 2032 and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period, due to the increasing reliance on advanced geospatial intelligence for national security and defense operations. GIS software is critical for strategic planning, mapping conflict zones, managing military resources, and analyzing terrain data, driving the growth of this segment in the global GIS software market.

North America region to maintain its dominance by 2032

By region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2023, accounting for more than two-fifths of the geographic information system software market revenue, owing to increase in demand for automated spatial analytics, surge in transportation, rise in incident & disaster management, and improvement in decision making for businesses. This is anticipated to propel the growth of the market in this region. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to attain the highest CAGR of 32.7% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the increase in mobility and surge in transportation, which is expected to contribute to the growth of the market in this region.

Leading Market Players: -

L3Harris Technologies

Caliper Corporation

Trimble Inc.

Autodesk, Inc.

Hexagon AB

Pitney Bowes Inc.

Computer Aided Development Corporation Ltd.

Bentley Systems

ESRI

General Electric Co.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the geographic information system software market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different countries. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

