NFG SA Secures Strategic Institutional Investment From Private Equity Firm, NMS Capital Group

LOS ANGELES and NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NFG SA (“NFG”), a Swiss private investment firm, today announced it has entered into a binding agreement with Beverly Hills-based NMS Capital Group (“NMS Capital”) for a capital investment aimed at strengthening NFG’s balance sheet and liquidity.

NFG, with offices in Geneva, London and Los Angeles, is a global investment firm specializing in insurance and reinsurance, financial services, asset management, energy, and real estate. The firm operates extensively across Europe, the USA, the Caribbean, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region.

NMS Capital, a family office-backed private equity and venture capital firm based in Beverly Hills, California, was established in 2010 as the dedicated investment vehicle for the Saliba Family Office. Since its inception, NMS Capital has expanded its investment portfolio and evolved into a leading private equity firm. It has consistently ranked among the top firms in Los Angeles, most recently placing #17 on the Los Angeles Business Journal’s 2024 list.

NMS Capital’s latest investment in NFG builds on a series of prior investments in NFG affiliates, which began in 2021. While specific terms of the new investment remain undisclosed, both parties confirm that the additional capital investment imputes a valuation of NFG at approximately $2.5 billion. The transaction is expected to close before the end of first quarter of 2025, subject to customary board and committee approvals and procedures.

Keith D. Beekmeyer, Chairman and CEO of NFG, remarked “With this new investment capital from NMS and the Saliba family, NFG has solidified its balance sheet strength, thereby enhancing our capacity to execute strategic objectives and drive long term growth.”

Trevor M. Saliba, NMS Capital Group Chairman and CEO commented “Over the past three years, as we worked closely with Keith and Andy to refine NMS Capital’s investment strategy - focusing on insurance, energy, infrastructure and real estate - it became evident that channeling our investment into a strategic platform company like NFG was the optimal course of action to strengthen our position in the insurance sector.”

Saliba further added “The NFG business model has proven to be a “go to” solution for investment capital in the insurance, specialty insurance, and reinsurance sector, achieving stratospheric growth over the past two to three years. This momentum remains strong, as reflected in NFG’s recent and current targeted closed investments and acquisitions, which are projected to significantly enhance NFG’s top-line revenues for 2025 and 2026.”

About NFG SA

NFG SA is a global private investment firm specializing in private equity and structured finance investments in companies across the insurance, financial services, energy, infrastructure, and real estate sectors. NFG focuses on transformative business combinations within North America, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East, establishing a strategic international presence. NFG was originally founded by Keith Beekmeyer and Andy Bye in 2017, emerging from the insurance industry to address the financing needs of underbanked companies. The firm quickly expanded its capabilities through key acquisitions, including a dedicated reinsurance company, asset manager and a Lloyd’s insurance brokerage, enhancing its position within the sector. For more information, please visit www.nfgsa.com.

About NMS Capital Group

NMS Capital Group was established in 2010 as the dedicated investment vehicle for the Saliba Family Office, which was formed for the benefit of certain decadents of the late billionaire Naseeb M. Saliba whose businesses have generated billions of dollars in revenue since 1941 within the construction, engineering and infrastructure sectors cementing a family legacy in the construction industry dating back to the 1890s. Since its inception, NMS Capital Group has evolved into a global private investment firm, specializing in private equity, venture capital, and structured financing investments having closed transactions in businesses across multiple asset classes ranging from business and financial services, real estate, energy, infrastructure, manufacturing, and technology. In 2024 it ranked number seventeen on the list of the Top Private Equity Firms by the Los Angeles Business Journal. For more information, please visit www.nmscapital.com.

