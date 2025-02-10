Philips, World Bank, and Ukraine Ministry of Health announce successful deployment of nationwide acute stroke care upgrade, helping thousands of patients

February 10, 2025

Groundbreaking program that provides technology and training is reducing the impact of stroke, one of the leading causes of death and disability, by establishing an advanced nationwide acute stroke treatment network

Amsterdam, the Netherlands and Kyiv, Ukraine – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, in collaboration with the World Bank and Ukraine’s Ministry of Health (MOH), today announced a nationwide initiative to modernize stroke and cardiovascular care in Ukraine. The demand for stroke care in Ukraine is nearly doubling, exacerbated by war damage and displaced populations lacking access to timely care. This program – which is already well on its way – aims to address these immense challenges by creating an advanced network of locations for the diagnosis and treatment of stroke.

The joint initiative delivers advanced image-guided therapy systems optimized for acute stroke treatment to key regions, including Dnipro, Sumy, Kharkiv, Lviv, Zaporizhzha and Odesa. Philips is deploying 25 of its Azurion interventional suites to support minimally invasive stroke treatments. These systems support complex neurovascular procedures, such as thrombectomies*, which can reverse stroke effects. The systems integrate software tools and technologies to accelerate procedures and enhance care coordination. Together, these innovations streamline care pathways, reduce treatment delays and improve patient outcomes. Philips is working with its partner, AFS Medizintechnik, to roll out systems across the country. So far, 19 systems have been installed and are already helping Ukrainian physicians provide optimized care to their stroke patients.

“Every year, approximately 140,000 Ukrainians experience a stroke, with many facing disability or death due to delayed treatment,” said Carla Goulart Peron, Chief Medical Officer at Philips. “This collaboration ensures patients in underserved regions gain access to life-saving technologies.”

“This program is saving lives, reducing disability, and changing the futures of stroke patients,” said Dr. Dmytro Lebedynets, a neurologist at Feofaniya Clinical Hospital and consultant on stroke to the World Bank and the Ministry of Health of Ukraine. “With these advanced tools, we can deliver timely and precise life-saving care, even in emergencies. It’s a game-changer for our patients. Now all the regions of our country will be able to provide the full spectrum of care to stroke patients.”

Comprehensive training

The program also emphasizes comprehensive clinical training to ensure the new stroke network is utilized to its full potential. As part of the initiative, physicians will undergo hands-on education and training in Poland. This approach guarantees the latest expertise in stroke treatment , enabling consistent high-quality care delivery across Ukraine.

Partnering with World Stroke Organization

Philips’ ongoing partnership with the World Stroke Organization, established in 2023, has been further expanded through its involvement in the WSO Advocacy Coalition, becoming part of a global network that actively works on healthcare policy, raises public awareness, and advocates for increased investment in stroke care infrastructure.

* A thrombectomy is a minimally invasive procedure where doctors use a small device called a catheter to remove a blood clot from a blood vessel, restoring normal blood flow and preventing damage to vital organs like the brain.

