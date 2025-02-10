Macrolide Antibiotics Market Sets New Record, Projected at USD 7.0 billion by 2032 at 2.3% CAGR: AMR

Macrolide Antibiotics Market 2027

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “ Macrolide Antibiotics Market By Drug Type (Azithromycin, Erythromycin, Others), By Route Of Administration (Oral, Parenteral, Others), By Indication (Respiratory Tract Infections, Skin Infections, Sexually Transmitted Infections, Gastrointestinal Infections, Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Drug Stores And Retail Pharmacies, Online Providers): Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast, 2023-2032″. The global macrolide antibiotics market was valued at $5.6 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $7.0 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 2.3% from 2023 to 2032.Macrolides represent a class of antibiotics characterized by their macrocyclic lactone structure, to which one or more deoxy sugars are attached. These antibiotics function by irreversibly binding to a specific location on the 50S subunit of the bacterial ribosome, thereby inhibiting the translocation phase of protein synthesis. While they are typically considered bacteriostatic, at higher doses, they can exhibit bactericidal properties. Macrolide antibiotics are commonly prescribed for the treatment of various respiratory tract infections, including pneumonia, bronchitis, sinusitis, pharyngitis, as well as for managing sexually transmitted infections like chlamydia, gonorrhea, and others.The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. Nevertheless, rise in investments in research and development activities will provide ample growth opportunities in the upcoming future.𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐌𝐚𝐜𝐫𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐛𝐢𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬• Abbott Laboratories• Pfizer Inc.• Alkem Laboratories Ltd.• Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited• Wellona Pharma Private Limited.• Bristol Laboratories Ltd.• Crescent Pharma Limited• Merck And Co., Inc.• Zydus Lifesciences Limited𝐌𝐚𝐜𝐫𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐛𝐢𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐛𝐞 𝐝𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬, 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠:Based on drug type, the Azithromycin segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global macrolide antibiotics market revenue and is projected to rule the roost throughout the forecast timeframe. The key drivers for the growth of azithromycin segment includes the widespread availability of azithromycin in both branded and generic forms. On the other hand, the others segment is anticipated to showcase the highest CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period. This is attributed to the surge in incidences of bacterial infections around the globe, and effectives of macrolide antibiotics in treatment of severe bacterial infections.Based on route of administration, the oral segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the global macrolide antibiotics market revenue and is anticipated to retain its dominance during the forecast period. The oral macrolide antibiotics segment is mainly boosted, owing to the availability of wide range of generic versions, which increases its adoption, and propels the market growth. The same segment would display the highest CAGR of 2.5% during the forecast period.Based on indication, the respiratory tract infections segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global macrolide antibiotics market revenue and is estimated to grab the lion’s share during the forecast period. Rise in prevalence of respiratory tract infections leads to increase in demand for macrolide antibiotics for its treatment, which propels the segment growth. The same segment is expected to manifest a notable CAGR of 2.8% from 2023 to 2032.Based on distribution channel, the drug stores and retail pharmacies segment dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than half of the global market and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the availability of a wide range of antibiotics to meet the needs of consumers. On the other hand, the online providers segment is anticipated to display the fastest CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period, owing to numerous advantages such as quick accessibility and convenience.Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share of more than one-third of the global macrolide antibiotics market in 2022 and is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is attributed to the large population base in countries such as China and India, rising healthcare expenditure, and developing healthcare infrastructure. 