Automotive Smart Antenna Market to Reach $6.2 billion, Globally, by 2033 at 6.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Integration of 5G technology in smart antennas, and growth in inclination toward hybrid and electric vehicle segment are anticipated to provide lucrative market growth opportunities during the forecast period.

Wilmington, New Castle, Delaware , Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Automotive Smart Antenna Market by Type (Shark-fin, Fixed Mast, and Others), Frequency (High Frequency, Very High Frequency, and Ultra High Frequency), Component (Electronic Control Unit, Transceivers, Power Modules, and Others), Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicle and Commercial Vehicle), and Sales Channel (OEM and Aftermarket): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the automotive smart antenna market was valued at $3.5 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $6.2 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2024 to 2033.

Prime determinants of growth

The global automotive smart antenna market has experienced significant growth and transformation, driven by a combination of growth in advancement in autonomous driving and vehicle connectivity solutions, increase in use of cellular technology in connected vehicles, and technological advancement in the smart antenna.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $3.5 billion Market Size in 2033 $6.2 billion CAGR 6.20% No. of Pages in Report 221 Segments Covered Type, Frequency, Component, Vehicle Type, Sales Channel and Region. Drivers Growth in advancement in autonomous driving and vehicle connectivity solutions Increase in use of cellular technology in connected vehicles Technological advancement in the smart antenna Opportunities Integration of 5G technology in smart antennas Growth in inclination towards hybrid and electric vehicle segment Restraints Data security and privacy concerns for vehicles equipped with connected car features Stringent standards for the automotive industry

The shark fin antenna segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By type, the shark fin segment held the highest market share in 2023, and the highest CAGR growth rate of 6.7% and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period 2024 to 2033, owing to the sleek design of shark fin antennas, which offers aerodynamic capability and are highly in demand in modern automobiles. Major global automakers are incorporating these antennas into their vehicles to meet the growing demand for stylish and visually appealing features. For instance, on May 23, 2024, Kia Corporation launched its entry-level all-electric SUV, the EV3, which is equipped with a roof spoiler, shark-fin antenna to support its 12.3-inch infotainment system and the instrument cluster panel, 360-degree surround camera, dual-zone climate control, ambient lighting, wireless charger, and other modern car features.

The very high-frequency segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By frequency, the very high frequency segment held the highest market share in 2023, owing to increased use for commercial vehicle fleets, especially in passenger vehicles and are ideal for communication systems, such as those used by emergency services, commercial fleets, and public safety vehicles. Very high frequency antennas are used in urban areas for medium-range communication. However, the ultra-high frequency segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.1% from 2024 to 2033, owing to ultra-high frequency antennas increasing use in modern vehicles for high-speed data transmission. Ultra high frequency antennas are essential for technologies such as LTE, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth, which rely on high-frequency signals to deliver high data rates.

The electronic control unit to maintain its leadership throughout the forecast period

By component, the electronic control unit segment held the highest market share in 2023, owing to growth in the use of electronic control units to optimize performance for different communication tasks, such as GPS, radio, cellular, or Wi-Fi. However, the transceivers segment is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR of 7.5% from 2024 to 2033, owing to the growing implementation of Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) and Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) communication technology in vehicles. Transceivers allow to send and receive signals regarding surrounding infrastructure, thus enhancing safety by providing real-time information about road conditions and traffic signals.

The passenger vehicle segment to maintain its leadership throughout the forecast period

By vehicle type, the passenger vehicle segment accounted for a dominant market share in 2023, and is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR growth rate of 6.5% owing to the increase in demand for personal mobility solutions from developing economies. Moreover, there is a growing demand for advanced infotainment, navigation, and infotainment technologies in the passenger vehicle segment, which drives the demand for automotive smart antennas.

The OEM segment to maintain its leadership throughout the forecast period

By sales channel, the OEM segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period of 2024-2033 owing to the OEM parts designed to meet the standards and specifications as the original parts, and OEM parts are guaranteed to fit and function as intended by the automobile manufacturer.

Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the market in 2033

By region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2023, and the highest CAGR growth rate of 7.2%, owing to increase in GDP, trade activities, and development in the region. The region has witnessed an increase in migration of people from rural to urban areas, similarly, due to an increase in disposable income among people, the ownership of vehicles has grown over the decade. Increase in the population and growth in the cities has led to chaotic traffic jams and longer commute times. To address the issue, the government in the region is optimally utilizing vehicle and infrastructure dates to improve transportation and make transportation more sustainable. Rise in the use of GPS and other connected vehicle technology is driving the demand for smart antennas in the region.

Leading Market Players: -

Continental AG

TE Connectivity

Robert Bosch GmbH

Ficosa International S.A.

Denso Corporation

Harman International

NXP Semiconductors

WISI Communications GmbH & Co. KG

TDK Corporation

Harxon Corporation.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global automotive smart antenna market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

