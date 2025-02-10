Intchains Group Limited to Report Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results on Friday, February 27, 2025

SHANGHAI, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intchains Group Limited (Nasdaq: ICG) (“we,” or the “Company”), a provider of integrated solutions consisting of efficient mining products for altcoins, and on acquiring and holding ETH-based cryptocurrencies as its long-term asset reserve to support its Web3 industry development initiatives including actively developing Web3-based applications, today announced it will release its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024 ended December 31, 2024.

Conference Call Information

The Company’s management team will host an earnings conference call to discuss its financial results at 8:00 PM U.S. Eastern Time on February 27, 2025 (9:00 AM Beijing Time on February 28, 2025). Details for the conference call are as follows:

Event Title: Intchains Group Limited Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call Date: February 27, 2025 Time: 8:00 PM U.S. Eastern Time Registration Link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI19e79ee987794b71a2f0af1c0f1a3d42

All participants must use the link provided above to complete the online registration process in advance of the conference call. Upon registering, each participant will receive a set of dial-in numbers and a personal access PIN, which will be used to join the conference call.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company’s website at https://intchains.com/ .

About Intchains Group Limited

Intchains Group Limited is an innovative altcoins development company that primarily focuses on providing integrated solutions consisting of mining products for altcoins, and on acquiring and holding ETH-based cryptocurrencies as its long-term asset reserve to support its Web3 industry development initiatives including actively developing Web3-based applications. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at: https://intchains.com/ .

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Intchains Group Limited

Investor relations

Email: ir@intchains.com

Redhill

Belinda Chan

Tel: +852-9379-3045

Email: belinda.chan@creativegp.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.