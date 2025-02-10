Forever52 Launches "Khoobsurat Bharat Ki Khoobsurat Betiya" Contest: A Celebration of Indian Beauty and Creativity

Khoobsurat Bharat Ki Khoobsurat Betiya

Enter Forever52’s contest for a chance to win a luxurious Dubai getaway & ₹5 larch cash prizes! Experience glamour and beauty in this exclusive opportunity.

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Forever52, a leading global cosmetics brand, today announced the launch of its " Khoobsurat Bharat Ki Khoobsurat Betiya " (KBKB) contest, a unique platform for aspiring makeup artists and beauty enthusiasts across India to showcase their creativity and talent.The KBKB contest invites participants to create a unique bridal look using Forever52 cosmetics and submit a video showcasing their artistry and skill. Winners will have the opportunity to win an all-expenses-paid trip to Dubai and a substantial cash prize.• The KBKB Contest: A Celebration of Indian BeautyThe "Khoobsurat Bharat Ki Khoobsurat Betiya" contest aims to celebrate the diverse beauty and unique talents of Indian women. It encourages participants to push their creative boundaries, experiment with different techniques and styles, and explore the limitless possibilities of makeup artistry.• Key Contest Details1. Eligibility: The contest is open to all residents of India.2. Entry Requirements:a. Purchase any Forever52 cosmetic product from online platforms.b. Create a unique and captivating bridal makeup look using Forever52 products.c . Submit a high-quality video showcasing the creation process, the final look, and the inspiration behind your artistic vision. The video should effectivelycommunicate your unique style and approach to makeup artistry.3. Judging Criteria:A distinguished panel of judges, comprising renowned makeup artists, industry experts, and celebrity influencers, will evaluate entries based on the following criteria:a. Creativity and Originality: The uniqueness of the bridal look, the incorporation of innovative techniques, and the overall artistic expressiondemonstrated in the video.b. Technical Proficiency: The quality of makeup application, including precision, blending techniques, color choices, and the overall execution of the bridallook.c. Storytelling and Presentation: The clarity and effectiveness of the video in communicating the creative process, the inspiration behind the look, and theparticipant's unique style.d. Engagement and Reach: The number of views, likes, and shares generated by the video across social media platforms will also be considered.• Prizes:Grand Prize: An all-expenses-paid 3-day trip to DubaiCash Prize: A substantial cash prize of ₹5 lakh.• Contest Timeline:Start Date: 15-Jan-2025End Date: 15-Feb-2025• Submission Process:Register on the official contest page: https://www.dailylifeforever52.in/pages/kbkb-forever52-bharat Upload your video entry to the contest page before the deadline.• About Forever52:Forever52 is a global leader in the cosmetics industry, dedicated to providing high-quality, innovative, and inclusive beauty products. With a commitment to empowering individuals to express their unique beauty, Forever52 offers a diverse range of products, including foundations, lipsticks, eyeliners, and more, designed to enhance natural beauty and inspire confidence.• Beyond the Competition: A Celebration of Beauty and CreativityThe "Khoobsurat Bharat Ki Khoobsurat Betiya" contest is more than just a competition; it's a celebration of Indian beauty and creativity. It provides a platform for aspiring makeup artists to connect with a vibrant community of beauty enthusiasts, gain valuable exposure, and learn from industry experts.The KBKB contest encourages participants to embrace their passion for makeup, explore their artistic vision, and showcase their unique talents to the world.

