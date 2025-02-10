Submit Release
St. Albans Barracks / DUI #4, Ignition Interlock Required

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

             

CASE#: 25A2000985

TROOPER:  Adam Martin                           

STATION: St Albans Barracks                   

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 02/09/2025 at approximately 2257 hours

LOCATION: VT Route 105 / Danyow Rd Sheldon, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #4, Ignition Interlock Required

 

ACCUSED: Steven Domina                                                                             

AGE: 60

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Fairfield, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On February 9th, 2025, at approximately 2257 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St. Albans Barracks conducted a traffic stop for observed motor vehicle violations on VT Route 105 near Danyow Road in the town of Sheldon. Troopers were able to identify the operator as Steven Domina (60) of East Fairfield, VT. While speaking with Domina, Domina demonstrated signs of impairment and Domina was found to not be operating a motor vehicle equipped with an ignition interlock device as ordered by the court.

 

After a thorough investigation, Domina was placed under arrest for driving under the influence and operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device. Domina was then transported to the St. Albans Barracks for processing and issued a flash citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on February 10th, 2025, at 1300 hours for the above charges.

 

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE: 02/10/2025 at 1300 hours             

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

LODGED – LOCATION: N/A          

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

 

Trooper Adam Martin (221)

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

(802)524-5993

Adam.martin@vermont.gov

 

Legal Disclaimer:

