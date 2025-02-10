St. Albans Barracks / DUI #4, Ignition Interlock Required
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A2000985
TROOPER: Adam Martin
STATION: St Albans Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 02/09/2025 at approximately 2257 hours
LOCATION: VT Route 105 / Danyow Rd Sheldon, VT
VIOLATION: DUI #4, Ignition Interlock Required
ACCUSED: Steven Domina
AGE: 60
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Fairfield, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On February 9th, 2025, at approximately 2257 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St. Albans Barracks conducted a traffic stop for observed motor vehicle violations on VT Route 105 near Danyow Road in the town of Sheldon. Troopers were able to identify the operator as Steven Domina (60) of East Fairfield, VT. While speaking with Domina, Domina demonstrated signs of impairment and Domina was found to not be operating a motor vehicle equipped with an ignition interlock device as ordered by the court.
After a thorough investigation, Domina was placed under arrest for driving under the influence and operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device. Domina was then transported to the St. Albans Barracks for processing and issued a flash citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on February 10th, 2025, at 1300 hours for the above charges.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE: 02/10/2025 at 1300 hours
COURT: Franklin County Superior Court
LODGED – LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
Trooper Adam Martin (221)
Vermont State Police
St. Albans Barracks
(802)524-5993
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.