Ministers Siviwe Gwarube and Nobuhle Nkabane host G20 Education Working Group Ministerial Breakfast with ambassadors and high commissioners in Cape Town, 10 Feb

The Education Working Group of the G20 as jointly led by Basic Education Minister Ms Siviwe Gwarube and Higher Education and Training Minister Dr Nobuhle Pamela Nkabane , will on Monday 10 February 2025 host a G20 Education Working Group Ministerial Breakfast with Ambassadors and High Commissioners at the Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens.

The breakfast will unpack the Education Working Group as well as outline the three core priorities and key aims of the EDWG.

Members of the media are invited to attend the Ministers Breakfast with Ambassadors and will be afforded interview opportunities as follows:

Date: Monday 10 February 2025

Time: 10h30

Venue: Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens, Rhodes Dr, Newlands, Cape Town

Media are requested to RSVP to:

Terence Khala – khala.t@dbe.gov.za / 081 758 1546 (Basic Education)

Lukhanyo Vangqa – Vangqa.l@dbe.gov.za / 066 302 1533 ( Basic Education)

William Somo - Somo.William@dhet.gov.za / 072 270 1487 (Higher Education and Training)

Camagwini Mavovana - Mavovana.c@dhet.gov.za / 083 400 3206 (Higher Education and Training)

#GovZAUpdates #G20SouthAfrica