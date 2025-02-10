Minister Leon Schreiber hands over Smart Card IDs to fire victims in Kayamandi, 10 Feb
On 10 February, the Minister of Home Affairs, Dr. Leon Schreiber, will hand over Smart Card IDs to fire victims.
The Minister will be joined by the Executive Mayor of Stellenbosch, Jeremy Fasser.
All media are invited to join this event.
Details are as follows:
Date: 10 February 2025
Time: 15:00 - 16:45
Location: Kayamandi Sports Grounds, Stellenbosch
For media enquiries, please contact:
Duwayne Esau – Spokesperson for the Minister
Cell number: 077 606 9702
Stuart Grobbelaar – Stellenbosch Municipality Communications Manager
Cell number: 084 036 1395
#ServiceDeliveryZA
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.