Minister Leon Schreiber hands over Smart Card IDs to fire victims in Kayamandi, 10 Feb

On 10 February, the Minister of Home Affairs, Dr. Leon Schreiber, will hand over Smart Card IDs to fire victims.

The Minister will be joined by the Executive Mayor of Stellenbosch, Jeremy Fasser.

All media are invited to join this event.

Details are as follows:

Date: 10 February 2025

Time: 15:00 - 16:45

Location: Kayamandi Sports Grounds, Stellenbosch



For media enquiries, please contact:

Duwayne Esau – Spokesperson for the Minister

Cell number: 077 606 9702

Stuart Grobbelaar – Stellenbosch Municipality Communications Manager

Cell number: 084 036 1395

#ServiceDeliveryZA