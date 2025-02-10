Premier Phophi Ramathuba and SAFA brief media on Bafana Bafana 2026 World Cup Qualifier match, 10 Feb
The Limpopo Provincial Government, led by Premier Dr Phophi Ramathuba, in collaboration with the South African Football Association (SAFA), invites members of the media to a briefing session.
This briefing will provide detailed information regarding the hosting of the upcoming Bafana Bafana soccer match, a qualifier for the 2026 World Cup, to be held at the Peter Mokaba Stadium.
Details of the Media Briefing:**
Date : Monday, 10 February 2025
Time : 17:00
Venue : Peter Mokaba Stadium, Press Theatre, Polokwane Municipality
We encourage all media personnel to RSVP to ensure adequate arrangements are made for the briefing.
To RSVP, please contact:
Mr Jimmy Malebati: 066 302 1213 or Ms Rudzani Muthambi: 082 902 1685
Media enquiries:
Mr Ndavhe Ramakuela
Provincial Government Spokesperson
Cell: 082 200 5357 / 067 276 2063
E-mail: RamakuelaN@premier.limpopo.gov.za
Mr Mninawa Ntloko
SAFA Communications Manager
E-mail: mninawa.ntloko@safa.net
Cell: 066 117 7047
