Premier Phophi Ramathuba and SAFA brief media on Bafana Bafana 2026 World Cup Qualifier match, 10 Feb

The Limpopo Provincial Government, led by Premier Dr Phophi Ramathuba, in collaboration with the South African Football Association (SAFA), invites members of the media to a briefing session.

This briefing will provide detailed information regarding the hosting of the upcoming Bafana Bafana soccer match, a qualifier for the 2026 World Cup, to be held at the Peter Mokaba Stadium.

Details of the Media Briefing:**

Date : Monday, 10 February 2025

Time : 17:00

Venue : Peter Mokaba Stadium, Press Theatre, Polokwane Municipality

We encourage all media personnel to RSVP to ensure adequate arrangements are made for the briefing.

To RSVP, please contact:

Mr Jimmy Malebati: 066 302 1213 or Ms Rudzani Muthambi: 082 902 1685

Media enquiries:

Mr Ndavhe Ramakuela

Provincial Government Spokesperson

Cell: 082 200 5357 / 067 276 2063

E-mail: RamakuelaN@premier.limpopo.gov.za

Mr Mninawa Ntloko

SAFA Communications Manager

E-mail: mninawa.ntloko@safa.net

Cell: 066 117 7047

