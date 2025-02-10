Submit Release
News Search

There were 354 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,084 in the last 365 days.

Premier Phophi Ramathuba and SAFA brief media on Bafana Bafana 2026 World Cup Qualifier match, 10 Feb

The Limpopo Provincial Government, led by Premier Dr Phophi Ramathuba, in collaboration with the South African Football Association (SAFA), invites members of the media to a briefing session.

This briefing will provide detailed information regarding the hosting of the upcoming Bafana Bafana soccer match, a qualifier for the 2026 World Cup, to be held at the Peter Mokaba Stadium.

Details of the Media Briefing:**

Date  :  Monday, 10 February 2025
Time  :  17:00
Venue :  Peter Mokaba Stadium, Press Theatre, Polokwane Municipality

We encourage all media personnel to RSVP to ensure adequate arrangements are made for the briefing.

To RSVP, please contact:

Mr Jimmy Malebati: 066 302 1213 or Ms Rudzani Muthambi: 082 902 1685

Media enquiries:
Mr  Ndavhe Ramakuela  
Provincial Government Spokesperson  
Cell: 082 200 5357 / 067 276 2063
E-mail: RamakuelaN@premier.limpopo.gov.za

Mr Mninawa Ntloko
SAFA Communications Manager
E-mail: mninawa.ntloko@safa.net 
Cell: 066 117 7047

#GovZAUpdates

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Premier Phophi Ramathuba and SAFA brief media on Bafana Bafana 2026 World Cup Qualifier match, 10 Feb

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more