Submit Release
News Search

There were 346 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,080 in the last 365 days.

President Cyril Ramaphosa participates at joint SADC–EAC Heads of State and Government Summit on DRC

President Cyril Ramaphosa has this morning , 8 February 2025 , arrived for a working visit to Dar Es Salaam in the United Republic of Tanzania on Saturday, 08 February 2025, to participate at the joint Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) – East Africa Community (EAC) Heads of State and Government Summit on the security situation in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The Heads of States and Government of SADC and East African Community agreed to meet urgently following their respective extraordinary Summits held last month to deliberate on the way forward regarding the security situation in the DRC.

The joint SADC – EAC Summit was preceded by Senior Officials and Foreign Ministers Meetings taking place on 06 and 07 February 2025.

The Extraordinary SADC Summit held last month mandated the SADC Organ Troika on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation, to engage all state and non-state parties to the conflict on a ceasefire process to protect lives and facilitate a smooth flow of humanitarian support to people and communities affected by the armed conflict.

It also urged Political and Diplomatic leaders who are parties to the conflict to engage in a coordinated effort of dialogue, including supporting the Luanda Process, MONUSCO and others, to restore peace and security in Eastern DRC.

President Ramaphosa is accompanied by Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Ronald Lamola ,Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Angie Motshekga and senior government officials.

Media enquires:
Vincent Magwenya, Spokesperson to the President 
email: media@presidency.gov.za 

#govZAUpdates #servicedeliveryza

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

President Cyril Ramaphosa participates at joint SADC–EAC Heads of State and Government Summit on DRC

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more