MEC Tertuis Simmers condemns attempted invasion and security breach at Tafelberg site

Video footage taken earlier today at 353 Main Road, Sea Point, also known as the Tafelberg site, shows activists, led by Reclaim the City (RTC), breaching security and attempting to illegally invade the site. The Western Cape Government (WCG) vehemently condemns their actions.

At a joint media briefing on 30 January 2025, the Western Cape Departments of Infrastructure (DOI) and Social Development (DSD) announced that they proposed to use a portion of the site for social services, while the other portion is proposed to be utilized for affordable housing.

Provincial Minister, Tertuis Simmers, said, “We have asked on numerous occasions that Reclaim the City work with us and not against us. Their actions today are abhorrent, and a deliberate attempt to sabotage the redevelopment of this site. The fact that it was the very same Reclaim the City who was calling for more affordable housing in the metro in the first place, leaves a bitter taste in the mouth, and one cannot help to wonder whether they really have the best interest of our communities at heart, or whether this is politically motivated.”

Attending RTC’s gathering today, were members of the Western Cape Legislature, Khalid Sayed from the ANC, and Brett Herron from the GOOD party.

Minister Simmers commented, “It is disappointing to also see political leaders from opposition parties at the attempted unlawful invasion today. They are not helping the cause and their attendance proves that today’s events are politically driven, that they have no interest in the real needs of our people, and that they are willing to support actions which had they succeeded in their attempted invasion would’ve been illegal. Public protest is a democratic right, unlawful occupation is illegal and impedes our attempts to deliver much-needed affordable housing in the city.”

Sadly, many sites earmarked for housing development in and across Cape Town are unlawfully occupied, and the WCG has to spend large amounts of its budget to either evict occupiers or secure these sites. Since 2019, over R1 billion has been spent to secure several sites under threat of invasion. These funds could have been allocated towards delivering more housing opportunities to residents in the province.

Minister Simmers concluded, “The actions of Reclaim the City and their political partners today, are in complete bad faith given our plans for the site, which includes affordable housing, and that there is an outstanding Constitutional Court’s ruling regarding the site. Once again, I ask Reclaim the City: work with us, not against us. The Western Cape Government is fully committed to delivering affordable housing in well-located areas in the metro, and our plans for the Tafelberg site is proof thereof.”

