Defence update on repatriation deceased members of South African National Defence

Following delays that were encountered for the movement of there mains of the deceased from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) to the UN Logistics Base in Entebbe, Uganda, the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) can confirm that the movement is now underway. 

The movement is conducted by the United Nations. It is expected that by tomorrow afternoon East African Time (EAT), they will arrive in Entebbe and the bodies will be prepared for transportation by air to South Africa, Malawi and Tanzania. Further updates will be communicated. 

Enquiries: 
Mr Siphiwe Dlamini Head of Communication
 

