North West Legislature holds public hearings on non-submission of financial reports by North West Transport Investment Holdings, 10 Feb

The North West Provincial Legislature Standing Committee on Provincial Public Accounts chaired by Hon. Smuts Matshe will hold a Public Finance Management Act public hearings with the North West Transport Investment Holdings (NTI), Department of Community Safety and Transport Management and Department of Finance over NTI’s non-submission of annual financial statements for audit purposes for the last five financial years.

Hon. Matshe has sent a stern warning to all public entities who are no accounting for monies spent. “The situation where public entities do not account for unlawful things done with the public purse will not be tolerated any further. “Time is over for public entities that are not accounting on how they use state resources, we will be coming down on them with the full mighty of the law,” said Hon. Matshe.

The Committee will also hold a meeting with the department together with the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development over the 2023/24 audit outcomes and to seek clarity from responses on questions emanating from the Auditor General’s reports.

The PFMA public hearings are scheduled as follows:

Date : Monday, 10 February 2025

Time:

12h00 – 15h00 NTI, Department of Community Safety and Transport Management and Department of Finance on non-submission of NTI Financial Statements for last 5 financial

5h00 – 17h00 Department of Community Safety and Transport Management

17h00 – 19h00 Department of Agriculture and Rural Development

Venue: Kismet Community Hall, Vryburg

MEC for Department of Community Safety and Transport Management, Wessels Morweng, MEC for the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, Madoda Sambatha, senior management of department and NTI are expected to attend the public hearings.

Members of the Media who would like to attend the public hearings can contact Ms. Namhla Luhabe on 079 527 0628

