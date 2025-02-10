Minister John Steenhuisen witnesses shipment of apples to Thailand in Ceres, 10 Feb

The Minister of Agriculture Mr John Steenhuisen will be in Ceres in the Western Cape on Monday 10 February 2025, to witness and celebrate the first shipment of fresh apples to the Kingdom of Thailand in 16 years after South Africa regaining market access.

This market had been closed to SA from January 2008 to December 2024 due to changes in requirements by the trading partner. The opening of this market is a significant step forward for the country as it presents opportunities for much needed jobs on farm including in packing, logistics and the transport sector. The Apple Industry employed a total of 32 397 workers on farms in 2023 with 129 590 dependants benefiting.

Media are invited as follows:

Date: Monday 10 February 2025

Time: 08h30

Address: Bella Frutta Packhouse Pty Ltd in Ceres

https://g.co/kgs/j2MD9Kx

Contact: Joylene van Wyk - Ministry of Agriculture Spokesperson

JoyleneV@nda.agric.za

Cell: 083 292 7399

#GovZAUpdates