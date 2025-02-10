MEXC Expands Web3 Ecosystem with Solayer (LAYER) Listing: Enhancing Security and Efficiency on Solana





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC, the world's leading cryptocurrency trading platform, announced the launch of the Solayer (LAYER) on February 11, accompanied by Airdrop+ rewards.

Empowering Users through Solayer's Decentralized Re-Staking Innovation

As a pioneer in the cryptocurrency industry, MEXC continues to drive innovation and support emerging blockchain ecosystems.

The listing of LAYER highlights MEXC's first-mover advantage in offering users access to advanced blockchain projects. By adding LAYER to its platform, MEXC reinforces its commitment to providing seamless access to decentralized solutions, empowering users within the Solana ecosystem and beyond.

About Solayer (LAYER)

Solayer is a re-staking protocol within the Solana ecosystem, enhancing network security and efficiency. It allows users to re-stake assets like SOL, mSOL, and JitoSOL, supporting decentralized applications (dApps) and the Solana network. Learn more about Solayer pre-market trading activity in MEXC.

Celebrate the LAYER Launch with a prize pool of 201,000 LAYER & 50,000 USDT

To celebrate the launch of Solayer (LAYER), MEXC is introducing five exclusive activities with generous rewards, commencing on February 8, 2025, at 04:00 (UTC). These activities offer participants the chance to win LAYER tokens, USDT bonuses, and other exciting benefits, tailored for both new and experienced users.

These activities include:

Event 1: Deposit and Trade to Share 160,000 LAYER (New User Exclusive).



Deposit at least 120 LAYER or 100 USDT to qualify.

Trade LAYER ($100) or trade LAYER perpetual Futures ($500) to earn 20 LAYER each, on a first-come, first-served basis.

Event 2: Spot Challenge - Trade to Share 10,000 LAYER.

Event 3: Futures Challenge — Trade to Share 50,000 USDT in Futures Bonuses.

The top 2,000 users with trading volumes over 20,000 USDT will share the pool, with rewards ranging from 10 USDT to 5,000 USDT.

Event 4: Invite New Users and Share 30,000 LAYER (first-come, first-served).

Event 5: Spread the Word and Win 1,000 LAYER Rewards.

Your Easiest Way to Trending Crypto

MEXC aims to become the go-to platform offering the widest range of valuable crypto assets . The platform has grown its user base to 300 million by providing a diverse selection of tokens, high-frequency airdrops, and simple participation processes. In 2024, MEXC launched a total of 2,376 new tokens, including 1,716 initial listings and 605 memecoins, with total airdrop rewards exceeding $136 million.

MEXC, known for quickly listing trending tokens, expands its offerings with Solayer (LAYER). The LAYER/USDT trading market officially launched in the Innovation Zone on February 11, 2025, followed by the introduction of the LAYER USDT perpetual futures, offering adjustable leverage from 1x to 50x with both cross and isolated margin modes. MEXC also will launch Solayer Foundation (LAYER) on Convert on February 12, 2025.

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto". Serving over 30 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, frequent airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

