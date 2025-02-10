Digital Remittance Market to Reach $102.2 billion, Globally, by 2033 at 17.4% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Factors such as increase in adoption of smartphones & internet connectivity, rise in migrant population & the need for cross-border money transfers, and advancements in fintech & digital payment technologies drive the growth of the digital remittance market.

Wilmington, Delaware, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Digital Remittance Market by Fee Type (Inward and Outward), Channel (Banks, Money Transfer Operators, and Others), and End User (Business and Personal): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the "digital remittance market" was valued at $20.2 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $102.2 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 17.4% from 2024 to 2033.

The digital remittance market is expected to witness notable growth owing to increasing adoption of smartphones and internet connectivity, growing migrant population and the need for cross-border money transfers and advancements in fintech and digital payment technologies. Moreover, untapped potential in emerging markets is expected to provide a lucrative opportunity for the growth of the market during the forecast period. On the contrary, regulatory constraints & compliance requirements and security concerns & risks associated with online transactions limit the growth of the digital remittance market.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $20.2 billion Market Size in 2033 $102.2 billion CAGR 17.4% Segments Covered Fee Type, Channel, End User, and Region. Drivers Increase in adoption of smartphones and internet connectivity Surge in migrant population and the need for cross-border money transfers Advancements in fintech and digital payment technologies Opportunities Untapped potential in emerging markets Restraints Regulatory constraints and compliance requirements Security concerns and risks associated with online transactions





The outward segment accounted for the largest share in 2023.

By fee type, the outward segment accounted for the largest share in 2023, contributing for less than four-fifths of the market revenue. This dominance is attributed to the significant volume of cross-border remittances sent by individuals working in developed countries to their families and dependents in developing nations.

The money transfer operator segment accounted for the largest share in 2023

By channel, the money transfer operator segment accounted for the largest share in 2023, contributing for more than two-thirds of the market revenue. This segment remains dominant due to its long-standing presence and extensive networks for facilitating cross-border money transfers. Money transfer operators provide trusted, reliable services through physical branches, agents, and digital platforms, making them a preferred choice for many consumers sending money abroad.

The personal segment accounted for the largest share in 2023

By end user, the personal segment accounted for the largest share in 2023, contributing for more than two-thirds of the market revenue. This dominance is primarily driven by the increasing demand for sending funds by individuals for personal, family, or household purposes, including support for education, healthcare, and basic living expenses.

LAMEA region to maintain its dominance by 2033

By region, the LAMEA segment held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2023, this dominance is largely driven by a high volume of cross-border remittances, driven by migrant populations sending funds to their home countries for family support, education, and business purposes.

Leading Market Players: -

Remitly, Inc.

Wise Payments Limited

Western Union Holdings, Inc.

Ria Financial Services

Digital Wallet Inc.

TransferGo Ltd.

WorldRemit

MoneyGram.

PayPal Holdings Inc.

Nium Pte. Ltd.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the digital remittance market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different countries. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Digital Remittance Market Key Segments:

By Fee Type

Inward

Outward

By Channel

Banks

Money Transfer Operators

Others

By End User

Business

Personal

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

