Pharming Group to participate in February investor conference

Leiden, the Netherlands, February 10, 2025: Pharming Group N.V. (“Pharming”) (Euronext Amsterdam: PHARM/Nasdaq: PHAR) announces that Pharming’s management will participate in the following investor conference in the month of February:

Oppenheimer 35th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference, Virtual, February 11-12, 2025

Sijmen de Vries, Chief Executive Officer and Anurag Relan, Chief Medical Officer, will present on Wednesday, February 12 at 08:40 ET/14:40 CET. A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be available in the “Upcoming Events” and “News” sections of Pharming’s website.

For more information about this conference, or to schedule a one-to-one meeting with Pharming’s management team, please contact Pharming’s Investor Relations team at investor@pharming.com or your Oppenheimer representative.



About Pharming Group N.V.

Pharming Group N.V. (EURONEXT Amsterdam: PHARM/Nasdaq: PHAR) is a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients with rare, debilitating, and life-threatening diseases. Pharming is commercializing and developing an innovative portfolio of protein replacement therapies and precision medicines, including small molecules and biologics. Pharming is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands, and has employees around the globe who serve patients in over 30 markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

For more information, visit www.pharming.com and find us on LinkedIn.

