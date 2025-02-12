Author and Publisher Kristine Meir-Skiff of Gift An Author Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

DENTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kristine Meyer Skiff is a woman who has made lemonade from lemons as they say. Being a parent to not one, but several children with special needs, limited her choices for a career outside of the home. She always had a love of writing, though, and one day put all of her ideas down into a novel Bells,, which instead of a romance, turned out to be more like a mystery or thriller title. When a mother Kristine knew in the area read the book, she saw a real talent, a knack for language and seamless story telling. And so, she invited Kristine to become part of her company that handled ghost writing and publishing projects. Kristine eventually became a full partner in the firm and a few years ago, the partner shut down and Kristine collaborated with several team members and clients and built a newer and more fully scoped business. It carries the name Gift An Author, a name from the ghostwriting days that she had a marketing identify for.

This name signifies how much simpler an author’s life could be when someone is handling all the details for a writer -- things like getting an ISBN number, editing the manuscript for optimal results, getting your book into bookstores and up on retail sites like Amazon.com, finding a designer or illustrator, and promoting the book. Kristine’s team does all that and more, each writer, editor or designer carefully matched to the author and their particular genre or style. For instance, when ghostwriting a book about law or real estate, you’ll need someone who knows that industry in your corner.

Gift An Author provides comprehensive publishing services, author coaching, marketing services, and advice on how to truly capture reader’s attention and create an engaging experience for them. It is the same kind of care that a larger publishing house would provide a known name like Grisham or Hemingway but lavished on independent and little known authors. The organization was established in 2018 with a mission to support aspiring authors with the narratives—in a range of genres that include fiction, how-to, memoirs, self-help, cookbooks, and children’s stories.

Kristine is an accomplished writer who has ghost written over 20 books, many of which were Amazon bestsellers. One title was on Kundalini Yoga, which taught her the way mindset and connections to the universe can impact the busy life of a mother, writer and entrepreneur. Kristine has a great record of accomplishment with other authors and categories.

“I get such satisfaction from helping people tell their stories. We all have one and it can have an impact on other people’s lives. Once they know you, there is no room for stereotypes or hate.”

Kristine also enjoys matching up the talent to the team. She says every book has at least two editors and the more pairs of eyes on something the better. She has a roster of editors available to do deep edits, and then a clean-up and polish. Then it goes to formatting. The author and design team make decisions together about the cover of each book. It is all part of a process she calls author-first publishing.

Today, Kristine’s children range in age from 20 to 24 and they are living with her while working toward various stages of independence. Talking about what life was like when they were hi-energy tots diagnosed with Autism and later some mood disorders is a huge part of her own story, revealed in the first of the two podcasts. That one was dedicated to her backstory of life and work; the second installment covered the future of the publishing organization and all that is entailed in helping an author and their book become a true success.

Close Up Radio recently featured Kristine-Meir Skiff in a two-part interview with Jim Masters on Thursday February 6th at 1pm Eastern and with Doug Llewelyn on Thursday February 13th at 1pm Eastern

For more information on Kristine and Gift an Author please visit www.giftanauthor.com

