Rutland Barracks / Driving Under the Influence
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B4000857
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alibozek
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: 802-773-9101
DATE/TIME: 02/09/2025 at 2317 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 7, Rutland Town
VIOLATION: DUI #1
ACCUSED: Jacob Burton
AGE: 21
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Vermont State Police received a report of a single vehicle crash on US Route 7, in the town of Rutland Town, Rutland County, Vermont. Investigation into the crash revealed Jacob Burton (21) was traveling northbound when his vehicle went off the roadway. During investigation Burton displayed signs of impairment. Burton was screen and subsequently arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence. He was transported to the Rutland Barracks for processing and released with a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Rutland Criminal Division on 02/24/2025 at 1000 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 02/24/25 at 1000 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court Rutland Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.