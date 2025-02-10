Submit Release
Rutland Barracks / Driving Under the Influence

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25B4000857

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alibozek                           

STATION: Rutland                    

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: 02/09/2025 at 2317 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 7, Rutland Town

VIOLATION: DUI #1

 

ACCUSED: Jacob Burton                                             

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Vermont State Police received a report of a single vehicle crash on US Route 7, in the town of Rutland Town, Rutland County, Vermont. Investigation into the crash revealed Jacob Burton (21) was traveling northbound when his vehicle went off the roadway. During investigation Burton displayed signs of impairment. Burton was screen and subsequently arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence. He was transported to the Rutland Barracks for processing and released with a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Rutland Criminal Division on 02/24/2025 at 1000 hours.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:  02/24/25 at 1000 hours          

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Rutland Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

