EdgeSynergies Unveils Edge Data Centre Breakthrough at DSbD Showcase

LONDON, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EdgeSynergies are showcasing their pioneering UKRI-funded project under the Digital Security by Design (DSbD) programme, at the upcoming UK Digital Security by Design Showcase. This milestone event showcases EdgeSynergies' secure, sustainable edge data centres, delivering low-latency compute while repurposing waste heat for decarbonisation—key to the UK’s digital future, economic resilience, and Net Zero goals.

At the event, EdgeSynergies will unveil MoatE (Morello at the Edge) , a revolutionary digitally secure, energy-efficient edge computing solution. MoatE enables data centres to repurpose waste heat energy into usable energy, supporting urban heat networks and advancing the UK’s drive towards green, low-latency computing infrastructure. This breakthrough innovation directly contributes to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDG), reinforcing the UK’s leadership in secure, climate-conscious digital infrastructure.

With the rapid rise of AI, IoT, AV, VR, and edge computing, the demand for ultra-secure, high-performance, and energy-efficient edge data centres for low-latency computing has never been greater. EdgeSynergies' MoatE harnesses the power of the UKRI-backed Morello architecture, embedding next-generation digital security by design principles to protect against cyber threats while ensuring high-efficiency computing.

Joydeep Mondal, Founder & CEO of EdgeSynergies, said: "The UK stands at a pivotal moment in defining the future of secure, sustainable computing. EdgeSynergies’ innovation represents a critical leap forward—combining next-gen cybersecurity with circular economy principles to transform edge data centres into green energy hubs. We are excited to present MoatE at the DSbD Showcase and invite governments, investors, and industry leaders to join us in scaling this ground-breaking solution."

Margaret Blight, Co-Founder & CCO of EdgeSynergies, added: "The meteoric rise of AI inference is fueling a surge in demand for Edge compute. Without green solutions that revolution will have an unprecedented impact to energy, water and carbon emissions. MoatE enables us to decarbonise compute by reusing waste heat for good in the community. Our work under the UKRI Digital Security by Design programme underscores the importance of embedding security at the silicon level while addressing the environmental impact of compute infrastructure. We call on policymakers, industry leaders, and tech innovators to support this mission and drive adoption of climate-positive digital infrastructure."

EdgeSynergies invites government bodies, investors, compute customers, and industry partners to engage with us at the UK Digital Security by Design Showcase on 11th February 2025. This is a unique opportunity to support the UK’s ambition for secure, sustainable, and high-capacity edge computing—a vital step towards achieving Net Zero and digital sovereignty.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/13711d6e-dbaf-4d9d-b3de-ed4f4dc1cdd8

CONTACT Joydeep Mondal COMPANY EdgeSynergies EMAIL: joydeep.mondal@edgesynergies.com WEB: https://edgesynergies.com/

EdgeSynergies EdgeSynergies are showcasing their pioneering UKRI-funded project under the Digital Security by Design (DSbD) programme

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.