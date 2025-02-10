Antihypertensive Drugs Market registering a CAGR of 3.1% from 2019 to 2026.

Anti-hypertensive Drugs Market Trends 2026

PORTLAND, GA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hypertension is a long-term medical condition, which is marked by the rise in blood pressure. Blood pressure is considered higher than normal when the systolic blood pressure is more than 140mm Hg or the diastolic blood pressure is more than 90 mm Hg. Moreover, this medical condition is accompanied with other complications such as dementia, heart failure, and kidney diseases. Therefore, this condition requires an early diagnosis and treatment. The drugs employed in the treatment of this condition are termed as antihypertensive. Different type of the antihypertensive drugs available in the market include calcium channel blockers and vasodilators.Rise in the geriatric population, surge in healthcare expenditure, and rise in prevalence of hypertension across the globe drive the growth of the global antihypertensive drugs market . However, patent expirations of blockbuster drugs hamper the market growth. On the contrary, high growth potential in developing countries is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/436 The factors that significantly contribute toward the growth of the global antihypertensive drugs market include surge in incidence of hypertension across the globe. Furthermore, rise in awareness related to complications associated with hypertension acts as a major factor that fuels the growth of the market. Moreover, increase in geriatric population and sedentary lifestyle boost the growth of the market. However, recent patent expirations hinder the growth of the antihypertensive drugs market. On the contrary, surge in research related to antihypertensive drugs is expected to offer lucrative opportunities during the forecast period.The ACE inhibitors segment to manifest fastest CAGR through 2026The ACE inhibitors segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period, owing to the positive impact these drugs have on the overall health and extensive use of ACE inhibitors in various types of hypertension. However, the calcium channel blockers segment held the largest share in 2018, contributing to more than one-fourth of the global antihypertensive drugs market, owing to lesser side effects exhibited by these drugs as compared to the other type of antihypertensive drugs.The hospital pharmacy segment held the largest shareThe hospital pharmacy segment dominated the market in 2018, accounting for more than half of the global antihypertensive drugs market, owing to increase in the number of hospitalized NASH patients, surge in number of hospital pharmacies, improvement in structure of hospital pharmacies in the emerging countries such as China and India. However, the e-commerce websites & online drug stores segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 4.2% during the study period, due to surge in preference for online purchasing of drugs over the traditional methods, rise in the number of Internet users, and increase in awareness of online pharmacy.North America dominated the marketThe global antihypertensive drugs market across North America held the largest share in 2018, accounting for more than one-third of the market, owing to the availability of the antihypertensive drugs and rise in prevalence of hypertension due to surge in geriatric population in the region. Major market playersBoehringer Ingelheim GmbHJohnson and JohnsonMerck KGaAPfizer, Inc.Bayer AGAstraZeneca plcTakeda Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.Sanofi S.A.Daiichi Sankyo CompanyNovartis International AG 