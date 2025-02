Asia-Pacific Usage-Based Insurance Market Is Expected to Reach $64.29 billion by 2030

Higher Possibility Of Vehicles Being Recovered, When Stolen Or Low On Fuel ” — AMR

NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the Asia-Pacific usage-based insurance market generated $5.64 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $64.29 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 27.6% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.โ–บ๐‘๐ž๐ช๐ฎ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐’๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž & ๐“๐Ž๐‚ : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A15889 Significant surge in the adoption of usage-based insurance among end users, availability of accurate and timely data collection methods and flexible insurance premiums, and increase in the adoption of advanced technologies such as smartphone-based UBI & hybrid-based UBI are expected to drive the growth of the Asia-Pacific usage-based insurance market. On the other hand, high installation cost of telematics and various data security issues are expected to hamper the growth to some extent. However, increase in concerns regarding driverโ€™s safety across the globe are expected to create ample opportunities for the industry.Usage-based insurance (UBI), also known as pay as you drive (PAYD), pay how you drive (PHYD) and mile-based auto insurance, is a type of vehicle insurance whereby the costs are dependent upon type of vehicle used, measured against time, distance, behavior and place. In addition, in the car insurance industry, UBI is also known as Telematics insurance. Moreover, telematics is useful to track, store, and transfer driving-related data.This data comes in handy to understand the driving behavior and charge appropriate vehicle insurance rates. Furthermore, key factors that drives the Asia-Pacific usage-based insurance market growth includes growing adoption of usage-based insurance among end users, owing to its various features such as providing accurate and timely data collection methods and flexible insurance premiums boosts growth of the global usage-based insurance industry in Asia-Pacific. In addition, factors such as higher possibility of vehicles being recovered, in case they are stolen and lower fuel consumption positively impact growth of the market. However, high installation cost of telematics and various data security issues are expected to hamper the market growth. On the contrary, adoption of advance technology such as smartphone-based UBI insurance & hybrid-based UBI car insurance and increase in concerns regarding driver safety across the globe are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion of the market during the forecast period.โ–บ๐‘๐ž๐ช๐ฎ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ ๐‚๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐จ๐ฆ๐ข๐ณ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐–๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ๐ž๐ซ ๐œ๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐จ๐ฆ๐ข๐ณ๐ž๐ ๐ซ๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐š๐ฌ ๐ฉ๐ž๐ซ ๐ฒ๐จ๐ฎ๐ซ ๐ซ๐ž๐ช๐ฎ๐ข๐ซ๐ž๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A15889 The report offers a detailed segmentation on the Asia-Pacific usage-based insurance market based on type, technology, vehicle age, vehicle type, and region.Based on technology, the black-box segment held the largest market share in 2020, garnering more than three-fifths of the global market. The smartphone segment, on the other hand, is predicted to cite the fastest CAGR of 30.1% during the forecast period.Based on vehicle age, the new vehicles segment held the majority market share in 2020, holding nearly three-fifths of the global market . The used vehicles segment, on the other hand, is predicted to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 28.7% during the forecast period.Based on geography, the market across China held the lionโ€™s share in 2020, garnering more than two-fifths of the global market. Singapore, on the other hand, is predicted to cite the fastest CAGR of 30.2% during the forecast period.๐‘ป๐’‰๐’† ๐’–๐’”๐’†๐’ ๐’—๐’†๐’‰๐’Š๐’„๐’๐’† ๐’”๐’†๐’ˆ๐’Ž๐’†๐’๐’• ๐’Š๐’” ๐’†๐’™๐’‘๐’†๐’„๐’•๐’†๐’ ๐’•๐’ ๐’†๐’™๐’‘๐’†๐’“๐’Š๐’†๐’๐’„๐’† ๐’‡๐’‚๐’”๐’•๐’†๐’”๐’• ๐’ˆ๐’“๐’๐’˜๐’•๐’‰ ๐’Š๐’ ๐’•๐’‰๐’† ๐’„๐’๐’Ž๐’Š๐’๐’ˆ ๐’š๐’†๐’‚๐’“๐’”, ๐’๐’˜๐’Š๐’๐’ˆ ๐’•๐’ ๐’“๐’Š๐’”๐’† ๐’Š๐’ ๐’ ๐’†๐’Ž๐’‚๐’๐’ ๐’‡๐’๐’“ ๐’๐’๐’ ๐’—๐’†๐’‰๐’Š๐’„๐’๐’†๐’” ๐’˜๐’Š๐’•๐’‰ ๐’„๐’–๐’”๐’•๐’๐’Ž๐’Š๐’›๐’†๐’ ๐’Ž๐’๐’ ๐’†๐’๐’”, ๐’๐’Š๐’Ž๐’Š๐’•๐’†๐’ ๐’ƒ๐’–๐’ ๐’ˆ๐’†๐’• ๐’‡๐’๐’“ ๐’‚๐’—๐’‚๐’Š๐’๐’Š๐’๐’ˆ ๐’„๐’‚๐’“ ๐’Š๐’๐’”๐’–๐’“๐’‚๐’๐’„๐’†, ๐’‚๐’๐’ ๐’„๐’‰๐’‚๐’๐’ˆ๐’†๐’” ๐’Š๐’ ๐’ƒ๐’–๐’”๐’Š๐’๐’†๐’”๐’” ๐’‘๐’“๐’†๐’‡๐’†๐’“๐’†๐’๐’„๐’†๐’” ๐’๐’‡ ๐’„๐’๐’๐’”๐’–๐’Ž๐’†๐’“๐’” ๐’•๐’๐’˜๐’‚๐’“๐’ ๐’—๐’†๐’‰๐’Š๐’„๐’๐’†๐’” ๐’‚๐’„๐’“๐’๐’”๐’” ๐’•๐’‰๐’† ๐‘จ๐’”๐’Š๐’‚-๐‘ท๐’‚๐’„๐’Š๐’‡๐’Š๐’„ ๐‘ช๐’๐’–๐’๐’•๐’“๐’Š๐’†๐’”. ๐‘ญ๐’–๐’“๐’•๐’‰๐’†๐’“๐’Ž๐’๐’“๐’†, ๐’—๐’‚๐’๐’–๐’† ๐’๐’‡ ๐’‚ ๐’‘๐’“๐’†-๐’๐’˜๐’๐’†๐’ ๐’„๐’‚๐’“ ๐’˜๐’๐’–๐’๐’ ๐’‰๐’‚๐’—๐’† ๐’‚๐’๐’“๐’†๐’‚๐’ ๐’š ๐’–๐’๐’ ๐’†๐’“๐’ˆ๐’๐’๐’† ๐’‚ ๐’”๐’Š๐’ˆ๐’๐’Š๐’‡๐’Š๐’„๐’‚๐’๐’• ๐’ ๐’†๐’‘๐’“๐’†๐’„๐’Š๐’‚๐’•๐’Š๐’๐’ ๐’๐’—๐’†๐’“ ๐’•๐’‰๐’† ๐’š๐’†๐’‚๐’“๐’”, ๐’‰๐’†๐’๐’„๐’†, ๐’„๐’–๐’”๐’•๐’๐’Ž๐’†๐’“ ๐’ˆ๐’†๐’•๐’” ๐’Š๐’๐’”๐’–๐’“๐’‚๐’๐’„๐’† ๐’‚๐’• ๐’Ž๐’–๐’„๐’‰ ๐’๐’๐’˜๐’†๐’“ ๐’‘๐’“๐’Š๐’„๐’† ๐’ƒ๐’š ๐’’๐’–๐’๐’•๐’Š๐’๐’ˆ ๐’‚๐’ ๐’Š๐’๐’”๐’–๐’“๐’†๐’ ๐’ ๐’†๐’„๐’๐’‚๐’“๐’†๐’ ๐’—๐’‚๐’๐’–๐’† (๐‘ผ๐‘ซ๐‘ฝ) ๐’‡๐’๐’“ ๐’—๐’†๐’‰๐’Š๐’„๐’๐’†๐’”Key Findings Of The StudyBy policy type, the pay-as-you-drive segment accounted for the largest Asia-Pacific usage-based insurance market share in 2020.By technology, the OBD-II generated the highest revenue in 2020.The key players profiled in the Asia-Pacific usage-based insurance market analysis are Assicurazioni Generali S.P.A., ALLIANZ SE, Aviva, AXA, Liberty Mutual Insurance Company, Mapfre S.A., TomTom International B.V., Octo Telematics S.P.A., Sierra Wireless, and Vodaphone limited. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the Asia-Pacific usage-based insurance market.โ–บ๐๐ฎ๐ฒ ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž๐ญ๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐š๐ญ ๐ƒ๐ข๐ฌ๐œ๐จ๐ฎ๐ง๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐๐ซ๐ข๐œ๐ž @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/a6453bce22d4ff3f9cbc0b495d5bbc4c โžก๏ธ๐“๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฌโžก๏ธHorse Insurance Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/horse-insurance-market-A12004 Open Banking Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/open-banking-market Financial Consulting Software Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/financial-consulting-software-market-A17212 Claims Processing Software Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/claims-processing-software-market-A06934 Identity Theft Insurance Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/identity-theft-insurance-market-A11987 Two wheeler Insurance Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/two-wheeler-insurance-market-A07582 Florida Digital Lending Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/florida-digital-lending-market-A11092 About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.Contact Us:United States1209 Orange Street,Corporation Trust Center,Wilmington, New Castle,Delaware 19801 USA.Int'l: +1-503-894-6022Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285Fax: +1-800-792-5285help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.