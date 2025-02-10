PHILIPPINES, February 10 - Press Release

February 10, 2025 'Cayetano in Action with Boy Abunda' earns double nomination at 38th PMPC Star Awards The GMA public service program 'Cayetano in Action with Boy Abunda' (CIA with BA) is once again recognized as one of the top public affairs shows in the country, earning nominations for Best Public Affairs Program and Best Public Affairs Program Hosts at the 38th PMPC Star Awards for Television. First aired in February 2023, CIA with BA brings together Senators Alan Peter and Pia Cayetano with the King of Talk Boy Abunda. The show follows in the footsteps of Compañero y Compañera, the legal advice program of the sibling senators' late father, Senator Rene Cayetano. The award body acknowledges the hosts' impact on the public through their engaging and meaningful roles in the show. Senator Alan expressed his gratitude for the recognition, emphasizing the program's mission to provide real solutions to everyday legal problems. "We make things exciting for the audience and the viewers at home, but at the end of the day, people come to the show para matulungan sila sa kanilang mga problema," he said. "With all our hearts, CIA with BA will assist, will learn... and we can also teach each other to share with our fellow countrymen," he added. Senator Pia also shared her thoughts on the nomination and her experience working with Boy Abunda. "We are grateful to Tito Boy for joining me and Senator Alan in this new endeavor. It is an honor to work with someone like him na talagang batikan na sa media," she said. Abunda, known for his empathy and sharp insights, spoke about how the show has impacted him personally. "This experience humbles us in various ways as we witness and engage with these stories. It makes us appreciate, question, and ultimately grow. Every time we step into the show, we have materials to review, yet our transformation isn't always conscious. With each episode, we evolve into our genuine selves," he said. Organized by the Philippine Movie Press Club (PMPC), the PMPC Star Awards for Television honors outstanding television programs and personalities in the country. The awards ceremony is set for March 23, 2025, with the venue to be announced. CIA with BA airs every Sunday at 11:00 PM on GMA-7, with replays on Saturdays at 10:30 PM on GTV. 'Cayetano in Action with Boy Abunda,' nominado sa 38th PMPC Star Awards Muling kinilala bilang isa sa mga nangungunang public affairs show sa bansa ang GMA public service program na Cayetano in Action with Boy Abunda (CIA with BA) matapos itong magtamo ng nominasyon para sa Best Public Affairs Program at Best Public Affairs Program Hosts sa 38th PMPC Star Awards for Television. Kinilala rin ng award-giving body ang naging epekto ng mga host sa publiko dahil sa kanilang makabuluhan at epektibong pagpapaliwanag ng mga usaping legal. Unang ipinalabas noong February 2023, ang CIA with BA ay pinangungunahan nina Senador Alan Peter Cayetano, Senador Pia Cayetano, at King of Talk Boy Abunda. Kumukuha ng inspirasyon ang programa sa Compañero y Compañera, ang legal advice show ng yumaong ama ng magkapatid na si Senador Rene Cayetano. Ipinahayag ni Senator Alan ang kanyang pasasalamat sa pagkilala at binigyang diin ang layunin ng programa na magbigay ng konkretong solusyon sa mga problemang legal ng mga Pilipino. "We make things exciting for the audience and the viewers at home, but at the end of the day, people come to the show para matulungan sila sa kanilang mga problema," wika niya. "With all our hearts, CIA with BA will assist, will learn... and we can also teach each other to share with our fellow countrymen," dagdag niya. Nagpahayag din ng pasasalamat si Senator Pia sa nominasyon at ibinahagi ang kanyang karanasan bilang katrabaho si Boy Abunda. "We are grateful to Tito Boy for joining me and Senator Alan in this new endeavor. It is an honor to work with someone like him na talagang batikan na sa media," wika niya. Samantala, ibinahagi naman ni Abunda kung paano siya naantig sa epekto ng programa. "This experience humbles us in various ways as we witness and engage with these stories. It makes us appreciate, question, and ultimately grow. Every time we step into the show, we have materials to review, yet our transformation isn't always conscious. With each episode, we evolve into our genuine selves," wika niya. Ang PMPC Star Awards for Television, na pinangungunahan ng Philippine Movie Press Club (PMPC), ay nagbibigay ng parangal sa mga natatanging programa at personalidad sa telebisyon sa bansa. Gaganapin ang awarding ceremony sa March 23, 2025. Mapapanood ang CIA with BA tuwing Linggo, 11:00 PM sa GMA-7. May replay din ito tuwing Sabado, 10:30 PM sa GTV.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.