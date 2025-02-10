PHILIPPINES, February 10 - Press Release

February 10, 2025 Legarda opposes mining activities in Antique, prioritizes livelihood and cultural preservation Senator Loren Legarda firmly stated her opposition to potential mining activities in Antique as the Mines and Geosciences Bureau in Western Visayas (MGB-6) considers declaring the four upland towns of Patnongon, San Remigio, Valderrama, and Sibalom as mineral reservations. The United Nations Environment Programme Laureate emphasized that such activities threaten Antique's rich cultural heritage, sustainable livelihoods, natural resources, and the health of its communities. "Antique's true wealth lies in its people, culture, and environment. Mining activities will disrupt livelihoods, destroy natural habitats, and risk the cultural legacy that Antiqueños have preserved for generations," Legarda said. The four-term Senator pointed to recent tragedies caused by soil erosion and landslides due to over-quarrying, which have led to loss of lives, displacement of families, and destruction of farmlands. She stressed that increasing mining activities in upland areas will worsen deforestation and soil degradation, making communities more vulnerable to environmental disasters. Antique is home to two protected areas under the Expanded National Integrated Protected Areas System (ENIPAS) Act of 2018: the Northwest Panay Peninsula Natural Park and the Sibalom Natural Park. These areas safeguard the province's biodiversity, provide critical water sources, and serve as foundations for agriculture and eco-tourism. Mining activities in nearby areas could irreparably harm these ecosystems and diminish their contribution to the province's local livelihoods and ecological balance. "Our economy thrives on agriculture, fisheries, and eco-tourism--industries that are sustainable and rooted in our culture and identity as Antiqueños," Legarda emphasized. "We do not need mining to fuel growth. Instead, we should invest in enhancing these industries to create jobs and improve lives without destroying and risking our environment." As the former Congresswoman of the Lone District of Antique, Legarda has consistently championed environmental protection, disaster resilience, and cultural preservation. She called for investments in green technology, sustainable agriculture, and community-based eco-tourism, highlighting these as long-term solutions that align with the province's strengths. "Mining does not represent progress. It represents a short-sighted gamble that sacrifices the future of our communities for temporary gains. We must choose sustainable development that uplifts livelihoods, protects our heritage, and ensures a thriving future for Antiqueños," Legarda concluded.

