PHILIPPINES, February 10 - Press Release

February 10, 2025 Cayetano lauds approval of the Enhanced Consumer Act Senator Alan Peter Cayetano on Wednesday lauded the committee approval of the Enhanced Consumer Act of the Philippines which empowers consumers to better understand their protections and obligations when using goods and services responsibly. The measure, a crucial update to the country's consumer protection framework that clarifies consumer rights and responsibilities in the digital age, was filed as Senate Bill No. 2986 under Committee Report No. 529 on February 5, 2025. "More than 30 years na [since the Consumer Act was enacted into law]. [Outdated na kasi] noong 1992, halos wala pang e-commerce noon," Cayetano, chair of the Senate Committee on Trade, Commerce and Entrepreneurship, said. The senator backed the initiative to help the country keep pace with modern commerce, addressing emerging issues in the bill such as online scams, counterfeit products, and deceptive advertising. "It's important that we use the Senate floor [to emphasize] na may consequences ang unfair practices na ito," he said during the bill's deliberations. The Enhanced Consumer Act introduces several key provisions to enhance consumer protection, including standardized product labeling with clear best-before and expiry dates which will help consumers make informed choices and reduce the risk of consuming expired goods. Additionally, the bill strengthens protections against fraud and unfair trade practices by clearly defining illegal schemes such as pyramid and Ponzi schemes, telemarketing fraud, and technology-based scams. Cayetano said these updates aim to better safeguard consumers in an increasingly complex marketplace. "This isn't a cure-all, but let's try to address these problems comprehensively because all of these are problems for our consumers," he said. Cayetano pinuri ang pag-apruba ng Enhanced Consumer Act Pinuri ni Senador Alan Peter Cayetano nitong Miyerkules ang pag-apruba ng komite sa Enhanced Consumer Act of the Philippines, na nagbibigay ng kapangyarihan sa mga mamimili na mas maunawaan ang kanilang mga proteksyon at obligasyon kapag gumagamit ng mga produkto at serbisyo. Inaprubahan ito bilang Senate Bill No. 2986 sa ilalim ng Committee Report No. 529 nitong February 5, 2025. "More than 30 years na [since the Consumer Act was enacted into law]. [Outdated na kasi] noong 1992, halos wala pang e-commerce noon," wika ni Cayetano bilang tagapangulo ng Senate Committee on Trade, Commerce and Entrepreneurship. Sinuportahan ng senador ang inisyatiba upang tulungan ang bansa na makasabay sa modernong komersyo at tumugon sa mga umuusbong na isyu sa merkado tulad ng mga online scam, pekeng produkto, at mapanlinlang na advertising. "It's important that we use the Senate floor [to emphasize] na may consequences ang unfair practices na ito," sabi ng senador sa pagdinig ng panukala. Nakapaloob sa Enhanced Consumer Act ang ilang pangunahing probisyon upang pahusayin ang proteksyon ng mamimili, kabilang ang standardized na pag-label ng mga produkto na may malinaw na best-before at expiration date. Bukod dito, pinapalakas ng panukalang batas ang mga proteksyon laban sa pandaraya at hindi patas na mga gawain sa pamamagitan ng malinaw na pagtukoy sa mga ilegal na pamamaraan tulad ng mga pyramid at Ponzi scheme, panloloko sa telemarketing, at mga scam na nakabatay sa teknolohiya. Sinabi ni Cayetano na ang mga update na ito ay naglalayong paghusayin at pangalagaan ang mga mamimili ngayong nagiging komplikado ang merkado. "This isn't a cure-all, but let's try to address these problems comprehensively because all of these are problems for our consumers," wika niya.

