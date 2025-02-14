'Jesus in the Room' Out Now and Meredith Joy Keller Invites All to Listen

Jesus in the Room, "Make Way for The King of Kings"

LOS ANGELES, OH, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Christian singer-songwriter Meredith Joy Keller announces the release of her new single, Jesus in the Room based on Matthew 18:20, "For where two or three are gathered in my name, there I am in the midst of them." This powerful Bible verse emphasizes Jesus' presence among believers and assures us that even the smallest of gatherings are significant.Jesus in the Room, Co-written/produced by Joshua Cockerham and digitally mastered by The Foxboro, is now available on all major streaming platforms.Meredith Joy Keller's Jesus in the Room is not just a song, but a movement. It is a reminder that no matter our differences, we are all united in our Faith through the love of Jesus. With its uplifting message, euphonious sound and soul-stirring vocals, this song is sure to touch the hearts of listeners and bring them closer to God.Originally from Delaware, OH, Meredith moved to Los Angeles to study Classical Voice, and Public Relations. It was at Biola University that her Faith deepened as well as her love of creating and performing Worship Music. With Jesus in the Room" she hopes to spread the message of love, hope, and unity. With eleven years of performance experience, Meredith is just getting started. Her dream is to bring together the body of Christ in worship through her music.Previous releases by Meredith include, "Not Alone" (May 2024), and her EP "Home" (November 2023) featuring "All I Want, All I Need", "Lord Take Me Home" and "Belong to You".For more information on Meredith Joy Keller and her music, please visit her website at https:// meredithjoykeller .com/and follow her on social media @MeredithJoyKeller."Make way for the King of Kings" and listen now to the JOY Jesus in the Room brings.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.