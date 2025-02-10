IaaS Market to Reach $481.8 Billion by 2030 | Driven by Cloud Adoption & Digital Transformation

IaaS Market

Growing demand for low-cost IT infrastructure, increased cloud adoption across industries, and need for fast data access drive the global IaaS market growth.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, The infrastructure as a service (Iaas) market was valued at $51.3 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $481.8 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 25.3% from 2021 to 2030.Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) refers to online services that provide high-level APIs for accessing different low-level features of underlying network infrastructure, such as physical computer resources, location, data partitioning, scaling, security, and backup. Increase in knowledge of various cloud computing services, such as public, private, and hybrid cloud services, as well as increase in internet penetration in emerging nations and desire for cost-effective and flexible computing services propel the market growth.Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 298 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2298 Furthermore, market expansion is expected to be aided by the integration of artificial intelligence and demand for IaaS from SMEs. Furthermore, growth in demand for low-cost IT infrastructure and faster data accessibility propels the growth of the global infrastructure as a service market. In addition, the increase in cloud adoption across several industry verticals is also positively impacting the growth of the market. However, security concerns over private cloud deployment hamper the market growth. On the contrary, growth in cloud adoption among SMEs is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the market during the forecast period.Covid-19 Scenario1. Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the adoption of the remote working culture and cloud services led to increased implementation of IaaS.2. The closure of commercial activities and lockdown measures presented challenges in daily operations of businesses and increased implementation of IaaS.3. According to a survey conducted by Manage Engine, nearly 97% of Indian enterprises raised their reliance on the cloud technology and raised deployment of hybrid cloud.4. The need to process the data at high speed, share huge amount of information over cloud, and lowering overall operational costs led to adoption of IaaS during the pandemic.Make a Direct Purchase: http://alliedmarketresearch.com/infrastructure-as-a-service-IAAS-market/purchase-options The key players that operate in the IaaS market are Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Amazon Web Services, inc., Dell Technologies, Inc., Google Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle corporation, RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY, INC., and Redcentric Plc. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.Based on industry vertical, the telecom and IT segment accounted for the highest market share in 2020, contributing to nearly one-fifths of the global infrastructure as a service market. This is attributed to complex network and computing requirements. However, the government and education segment is estimated to manifest the largest CAGR of 26.7% from 2021 to 2030. This is due to rise in investments by government and public sector companies.Depending on the deployment model, the hybrid segment holds the largest infrastructure as a service market share and is expected to witness growth at the highest rate during the forecast period, owing to increase in information from big data, Internet of Things (IoT), social media, business applications, and financial services among many other sectors, which is catered by using hybrid deployment in a cost competitive environment and is catering to the growth of the IaaS infrastructure as a service industry.Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2298 The IaaS market is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period, driven by the rising adoption of serverless computing, increasing demand for hybrid cloud services, and expanding internet penetration. As leading cloud providers shift toward hybrid environments—integrating various infrastructures—comprehensive IaaS solutions are set to accelerate the next phase of cloud infrastructure adoption.Region-wise, the infrastructure as a service market was dominated by North America in 2020 as it is home to some of the major players in IaaS, which makes it a lucrative hub for innovation in the market. Amazon Web Services, Inc., a major player in the IaaS market in North America is investing heavily in solutions in the region. 